Insurance Telematics Market Size is projected to reach USD 12.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 18.53%: Straits Research

New York, United States, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telematics insurance allows auto insurers to monitor customers' driving in real-time and change pricing accordingly. It involves installing a Black Box in the automobile to record speed, braking patterns, driving style, distance, and road type. This technology can change auto insurance claims processing, risk selection, and fraud detection. Many studies and developments are being made to expand its global use.

Insurance telematics collects, measures, and transmits driver behavior data. It's a GPS-based device fitted in an automobile that tracks speed, distance, and location. By tracking drivers' performance, insurers can implement usage-based insurance (UBI) and establish vehicle insurance premiums.

The rise of the worldwide insurance telematics market can be linked to the need for regulatory compliance, lower connection costs, and risk assessment and management.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/insurance-telematics-market/request-sample





Global Insurance Telematics Market: Drivers

Insurance Telematics Cloud Deployment Provides Excellent Data + Device Management

IoT integration in passenger and commercial cars drives insurance telematics cloud uptake. The cloud lets you access gadget data while it's moving. Parents can monitor their kids' driving, for example. With third-party apps, cloud services may be integrated into the consumer experience, fueling the market growth.

Real-time data exchanges with the individual boost segment growth. This incorporates cloud telematics, which delivers insights and threats related to a driver's driving style. Lower data storage costs are expected to enable cloud-based services to grow faster than on-premise services in the coming years.

Government Regulations Govern Vehicle Telematics Deployment

Automobile safety and security are a global priority. Many governments have mandated more car tracking installations. Many countries mandate theft surveillance and emergency alert systems. Clause 35(2) under Section 2 of the Act stipulates that all public transit incorporate location monitoring systems, GPS, and emergency buttons as a safety measure. The European Commission, worried about traffic mortality and occupant safety, has required e-Call integration.

Key Future Opportunities

Individualized, High-Value Services and The Auto Industry

Telematics companies in India, Singapore, Japan, China, and South Korea have huge growth potential. Telematics in auto insurance is projected to grow in popularity due to its low policy rates and customized, value-added services.

In these countries, a shortage of financial resources has led to a need for cost-effective solutions, which may offer market advancement prospects. As a result of rising innovation in the car sector, telematics providers are exploring new methods to improve customer experiences, collaborate with partners, and monetize data. This is projected to open market opportunities in the coming years.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 12.70 billion by 2030 CAGR 18.53% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, By Type, By Deployment, By Enterprise Size, By End Use Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME, and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Intelligent Mechatronic System, Meta System S.p.A, Agero Inc., Masternaut Ltd., Octo Telematics S.p.A, Aplicom, Verizon, MiX Telematics Ltd., TomTom Telematics BV, IMS, TRIMBLE INC., Sierra Wireless Inc. Key Market Opportunities Individualized, High-Value Services and A Burgeoning Automobile Industry Key Market Drivers Excellent Data + Device Management Provided by Insurance Telematics Cloud Deployment

Telematics Deployment in Vehicles Is Subject to Stringent Government Regulations

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/insurance-telematics-market





Regional Overview

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA) make up the Global Insurance Telematics Market (MEA).

North America dominated the market share in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue. This preeminence is attributable to important enterprises, technological advances, and a growing need for interconnected services. North American insurance businesses have accelerated their adoption of cloud solutions and moved apps and data to a cloud-hosted network.

Insurance companies are adopting the cloud to differentiate themselves and access cutting-edge technology. This keeps companies competitive. Accenture's cloud-based solutions deliver reliable and cheap telematics services by changing their insurance cloud programs.

Japan and China are expected to fuel Asia Pacific's growth. These markets are seeing a boom in telematics and Internet of Things technologies , which rely on third-party mobile devices. The Asia-Pacific sector is still in its infancy due to weak data protection and customer misunderstanding.

Key Highlights

The Global Insurance Telematics Market size is predicted to reach USD 12.70 billion by 2030, increasing at a CAGR of 18.53% from 2022 to 2030.

is predicted to reach USD 12.70 billion by 2030, increasing at a from 2022 to 2030. By Offering, the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Hardware and Software. In recent years, the software has held a substantial market share.

the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Hardware and Software. In recent years, the software has held a substantial market share. By Type, the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Pay-as-you-drive, Pay-how-you-drive, and Pay-as-you-go. In 2021, the insurance telematics market was dominated by pay-as-you-drive (PAYD).

the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Pay-as-you-drive, Pay-how-you-drive, and Pay-as-you-go. In 2021, the insurance telematics market was dominated by pay-as-you-drive (PAYD). By Deployment, the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. In 2021, the on-premise category led the market and is projected to develop steadily during the forecast period.

the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. In 2021, the on-premise category led the market and is projected to develop steadily during the forecast period. By Enterprise Size, the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. In 2021, the market was dominated by large organizations, and this dominance is likely to continue during the forecast period.

the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises. In 2021, the market was dominated by large organizations, and this dominance is likely to continue during the forecast period. By End Use, the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. In 2021, the market was dominated by the passenger car category.

the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. In 2021, the market was dominated by the passenger car category. By Region or Geography, the Global Insurance Telematics Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC region), Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2021, the North American area dominated the market, and this dominance is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.

A list of major competitor companies in the Insurance Telematics Market across the globe are:

Intelligent Mechatronic System Meta System S.p.A Agero Inc. Masternaut Ltd. Octo Telematics S.p.A Aplicom Verizon MiX Telematics Ltd. TomTom Telematics BV IMS TRIMBLE INC. Sierra Wireless Inc.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/insurance-telematics-market/request-sample





Global Insurance Telematics Market: Segmentation

BY OFFERING

Hardware

Software

BY TYPE

Pay-as-you-drive

Pay-how-you-drive

Pay-as-you-go

BY DEPLOYMENT

On-premise

Cloud

BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

BY END USE

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)





TABLE OF CONTENT

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM MARKET TRENDS Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors MARKET ASSESSMENT Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Case Study Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis ESG TRENDS GLOBAL INSURANCE TELEMATICS MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS Global Insurance Telematics Market Introduction By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value U.S. By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value Canada EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value U.K. By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest Of Europe APAC MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value China By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest Of Asia-Pacific MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value UAE By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest Of MEA LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS Introduction By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value Brazil By Offering Introduction Offering By Value Hardware By Value Software By Value By Type Introduction Type By Value Pay-As-You-Drive By Value Pay-How-You-Drive By Value Pay-As-You-Go By Value By Deployment Introduction Deployment By Value On-Premise By Value Cloud By Value By Enterprise Size Introduction Enterprise Size By Value Large Enterprises By Value Small & Medium Enterprises By Value By End Use Introduction End Use By Value Passenger Vehicle By Value Commercial Vehicle By Value By Geography Introduction Geography By Value North America By Value Europe By Value Asia Pacific (APAC) By Value Latin America By Value Middle East And Africa (MEA) By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest Of LATAM COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT Adoption Matrix Insurance Telematics Market Share By Manufacturers Insurance Telematics Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT Intelligent Mechatronic System Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Meta System S.P.A Agero Inc. Masternaut Ltd. Octo Telematics S.P.A Aplicom Verizon MiX Telematics Ltd. TomTom Telematics BV IMS TRIMBLE INC. Sierra Wireless Inc. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Data Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Key Data From Secondary Sources Primary Data Key Data From Primary Sources Breakdown Of Primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key Industry Insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment APPENDIX Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports DISCLAIMER





Table of Content @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/insurance-telematics-market/toc





Recent Developments

February 2022 - Webfleet Solutions, a Bridgestone organization and a leading telematics solutions provider, has teamed with TomTom Telematics BV to launch the WEBFLEET Business App and TomTom GO Fleet App. The companies merged their knowledge to help fleet managers and drivers address route compliance, on-time deliveries, and safety concerns.

Webfleet Solutions, a Bridgestone organization and a leading telematics solutions provider, has teamed with TomTom Telematics BV to launch the WEBFLEET Business App and TomTom GO Fleet App. The companies merged their knowledge to help fleet managers and drivers address route compliance, on-time deliveries, and safety concerns. February 2022 - OCTO Telematics and Ford Motor Company announced to extend their data streaming cooperation in Europe on Feb. 25, 2022. This expands on a North American deal signed in July of the previous year. By using Ford's connected vehicle data, OCTO will improve its insurance and analytic services in the UK, Italy, Germany, France, and Spain.





News Media

India’s Shrinking Auto Business is Shifting Insurers’ Focus to Non-Auto Business





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Telecom Services Market : Information by Service (Basic Communication Services), Offering (Fixed Voice Services), Transmission (Wireline), End-User, and Regions-Forecast till 2030

Telecom Operations Management Market : Information by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Type (Software, Services), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Telecom Analytics Market : Information by Deployment (On-Premise, Cloud), Application (Network Analytics, Customer Analytics), End User (IT & Telecom, BFSI), and Region — Forecast till 2031

Insurtech Market : Information by Type (Auto, Home), Service (Consulting, Managed Services), Technology (Blockchain), End-User (Automotive, BFSI), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Network Automation Market : Information by Network Type (Physical, Virtual, Hybrid), Solution Type (Network Automation Tools), Service Type (Managed Service), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Virtual Private Network Market : Information by Component (Solution, Services), Type (Remote Access VPN, Site-To-Site VPN), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision-making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com