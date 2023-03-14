Nebulizers Market Size Worth USD 1629.7 Million by 2027 at 7.32% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, USA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nebulizers Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Nebulizers Market Information By Type, Usage, Portability, End User and Region - Forecast till 2027" the market is expected to hold a value of USD 1,629.7 Million by 2027 and is expected to register a growth of 7.32% from 2020 to 2027

Market Scope

Use a nebulizer, a type of breathing apparatus, to inhale medications. Treatment with a nebulizer is performed using an air compressor device. The rapid rise is linked to the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory disorders, the expanding need for home medical equipment, and the growing elderly population. Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is the fourth most common cause of mortality in the United States.

In addition, a significant factor contributing to the rise in the prevalence of respiratory disorders in North America is the rising intake of alcohol, tobacco, and ultra-processed goods, particularly beverages with added sugar. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tobacco use accounts for roughly 14% of fatalities among adults in North America between the ages of 30 and 70. Hence, it is projected that an increase in smokers and environmental pollution will boost the market for nebulizers.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 1629.7 Million CAGR 7.32% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Usage, Portability and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers High demand for respiratory devices, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 globally Increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases

Dynamics

The rising demand for rescue medication, the high demand for respiratory devices, including nebulizers, as a result of the global COVID-19 outbreak, and the rising incidence of chronic respiratory disorders can all be attributed to the rise of the global nebulizers market.

Icon Plc issued a press release in April 2020 stating that the rising COVID-19 cases have significantly raised the market for breathing devices.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the market would rise during the forecast period due to the rising geriatric population, rising alcohol, tobacco, and cigarette consumption, as well as other factors that could cause respiratory disorders.

The availability of numerous nebulizer alternatives, medication loss during nebulization processes, and adverse effects of nebulizer solutions are anticipated to hinder the growth of the global nebulizers market.

The global nebulizers market is now dominated by a few of companies, including B. Braun Melsungen AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and OMRON Healthcare.

To improve their market positions, the major firms engage in awareness campaigns, product approvals, mergers, and tactical partnerships. For instance, B. Braun Melsungen AG was granted an emergency use licence by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to utilise its infusion pumps with nebulizers to treat COVID-19 patients in April 2020.

increasing demand for rescue drugs. The main factors driving rising nebulizer demand are unpredictable asthma attacks. The American College of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology estimates that more than 3,500 people lose their lives to asthma each year. Every year, rescue medication—such as nebulizers—helps in providing better care for people with asthma, which fuels market expansion.

Chronic respiratory illnesses are becoming more prevalent. In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported that 3 million people worldwide died from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which affected 65 million people in 2017.

Competitive Outlook

Some of the key players in the global nebulizers market are

OMRON Healthcare (Japan)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

PARI (US)

Vectura Group plc (UK)

Rossmax International Ltd (Taiwan

Briggs Healthcare (US)

GF Health Products, Inc. (US)

Beurer GmBH (Germany)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US)

Invacare Corporation (US)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

COVID-19 Impact



The use of nebulizers allows for the conversion of liquid medications into mists that may be inhaled into the lungs. Due to the global COVID-19 outbreak, there is a high demand for respiratory equipment, especially nebulizers. There is also an increasing need for rescue medication, an increase in the prevalence of respiratory disorders, and an increase in the need for home healthcare devices.

In addition, the growing senior population, rising alcohol, tobacco, and cigarette consumption, as well as the increasing number of government and private organisation activities, are all predicted to contribute to the market expansion for nebulizers. the COVID-19 outbreak, which raised demand for nebulizers and other respiratory equipment.

Segmentation

The Type, Use, Portability, and End User segments of the global nebulizer market have been established.

Mesh, jet, and ultrasonic nebulizers are the three categories into which the worldwide nebulizers market has been divided. Active and passive parts of the mesh section are further separated. Due to its low price compared to other nebulizer types, the jet category is anticipated to hold the greatest market share.

The market has been divided into reusable and disposable categories based on usage. Because they are becoming more and more popular among consumers, disposable nebulizers are anticipated to account for a sizable portion of the market.

The market has been divided into tabletop and portable segments based on portability. The market for portable nebulizers is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR due to how simple and convenient they are to use.

The market has been divided into hospitals & clinics, home care, and others based on the end-user. Due to the higher patient footfall in hospitals, it is anticipated that the hospitals and clinics segment will hold the greatest market share.

Regional Insights

The Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa comprise the four geographic divisions of the market.

Due to the increased demand for respiratory disorders in the region, the Americas had the largest market in 2019. North America and Latin America are the two new divisions of the Americas' nebulizer market, with the US and Canada making up the majority of the former. Western Europe and Eastern Europe are the two subregions of the European nebulizer market. Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Western Europe have all been added to the list of countries in the Western European market. Asia-Pacific has been divided into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the rest of Asia-Pacific to segment the nebulizers market. The market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to expand the fastest due to the rising incidence rate of respiratory disorders.

