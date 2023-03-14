High Frequency Ventilators Market, $162.1 Million by 2031: AMR

Portland, OR, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global high frequency ventilators market was estimated at $92.7 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $162.1 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

What is the impact of Covid-19 on high frequency ventilators market?

Despite the disrupted supply chain, there was a significant rise in demand for high-frequency ventilators in 2020, so as to cater to the rise in the number of patients requiring breathing support.

Emergence of new vendors was noted, with large transactions signed by firms that had never been seen before. Existing vendors who were able to heighten output were also leading the market in terms of market revenue.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $92.7 Million Market Size in 2031 $162.1 Million CAGR 5.8% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-user, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of lung and respiratory diseases among patients, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and bronchial asthma, which also causes postoperative complications after surgery and necessitates a consistent demand for high-frequency ventilators Surge in preterm birth rates Restraints Complications associated with the handling of high-frequency ventilators Lack of skilled professionals to handle the same Opportunities Increase in R&D activities and incorporation of smart & unique strategies by the key players to sustain their growth in the market

The global high frequency ventilators market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the high-frequency oscillatory ventilator segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. The high-frequency jet ventilator segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

By application, the neonates segment contributed to more than four-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The same segment would also display the fastest CAGR of 6.1% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the hospitals segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly three-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than two-fifths of the global high frequency ventilators market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Top Manufactures of High Frequency Ventilators

The key market players analyzed in the global high frequency ventilators market report include,

Bunnell 436 Lawndale Drive

Vyaire Medical Inc.

ACUTRONIC Medical Systems AG

Percussionaire Corp.

An Inspiration Healthcare Group Company

Carl Reiner GmbH

Getinge AB

BPL Medical Technologies

General Electric Company

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

