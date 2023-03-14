ISHLT Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions to Convene International Transplant Community Next Month

Chicago, IL, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Society for Heart and Lung Transplantation (ISHLT) will host its 43rd Annual Meeting & Scientific Sessions on 19-22 April, 2023 in Denver, CO USA. The meeting will include educational content spanning the breadth of research and clinical practice in heart and lung transplantation, advanced heart and lung disease, mechanical circulatory support, and pulmonary vascular disease.

More than 1,300 abstracts will be presented at the meeting. All abstracts are now available on the ISHLT2023 Online Program Viewer. Meeting attendees will receive up to 24 hours of Continuing Medical Education (CME). Visit the CME page for more information.

“Over the past year, the Annual Meeting Program Planning Committee was hard at work developing a highly innovative, exciting, and educational Scientific Program,” said Howard Eisen, MD, ISHLT 2023 Scientific Program Chair. “The program runs the full extent of science in advanced heart, lung and pulmonary vascular disease, and mechanical circulatory support from basic and translational to clinical trials.”

The three general sessions will feature debates, conversations, and presentations, including hot topics such as ethics in thoracic organ transplantation, health equity, and xenotransplantation.

ISHLT is an interdisciplinary, multinational community of medical professionals focused on advancing the science and standards of care for advanced heart and lung disease. As the flagship meeting of this community, the ISHLT Annual Meeting has something for everyone on the entire care team and is the gateway to the latest scientific advances. Attendees will be immersed in educational content covering the latest clinical advances, basic science research, and innovative technologies relevant to cardiothoracic disease.

The scientific program is developed with a focus on the entire care team. This year’s meeting features some of the most urgent and emergent topics in the field, including donation after circulatory death (DCD); guidelines and consensus statements for mechanical circulatory support, cardiogenic shock, and reproductive health in heart and lung transplant recipients; noninvasive diagnostic tools and new technologies; CMV detection and management; and pediatric to adult transplant center transitions.

“The ISHLT Annual Meeting is the focal point for ISHLT members and others who care for patients with advanced heart and lung disease, and the centerpiece of the ISHLT year,” said Greg Schultz, CAE, ISHLT CEO. “As we have learned over the past two years, the ability to gather in person, particularly for an international multidisciplinary community, is invaluable. All of the components and programs within the Society will be present and represented in Denver.”

ISHLT will present the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award at its second general session, honoring recipient Jon Kobashigawa, MD. ISHLT’s 2023 Research Grants and Scientific Abstract Awards will be featured during the closing general session by Grants and Awards Committee Chair Kathleen Grady, PhD, APN, FAAN.

The program features a variety of networking events and meetings for meeting first timers, early career professionals and junior faculty, and for attendees to connect within their specialty. ISHLT Professional Community receptions and Interdisciplinary Network meetings will be hosted throughout the week. Some events are open to a limited number of people, so attendees should RSVP by adding these events to their Annual Meeting registration.

A sold-out Exhibit Hall will allow attendees to connect with industry partners. Industry Supporters will host non-CME Industry Symposia to highlight innovations and ideas.

For more information about ISHLT2023, and to register for the event, visit ishlt.org/ishlt2023.

