Take a front-row seat on a unique rail journey through northern Ontario’s wilderness in TVO Original documentary TRIPPING Train 185

Toronto, ON, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb aboard North America’s last operating Budd cars for a 480-kilometre journey through the heart of the northern Ontario wilderness. Premiering Friday, April 7, 2023, at 7 pm ET on TVO, TVO Today, YouTube and smart TV services, TVO Original TRIPPING Train 185 continues the hugely popular TRIPPING series with a fascinating train journey from Sudbury to White River.

“The TRIPPING series always delivers memorable experiences that help us all appreciate the abundant beauty and history of Ontario,” says John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content at TVO. “TRIPPING Train 185 offers an unmatched view of the Canadian Shield and the communities who rely on this railway for fun, adventure and daily life.”

“Train 185 may be the best kept secret in Ontario. The route is ever-changing, with lakes, rivers, rock cuts and abandoned towns with rich histories,” says Mitch Azaria, Executive Producer at Good Earth Productions. “The other great part of the ride is that we’re on the only Budd cars left in North America. These unique rail cars are straight out of the 1950s. But the best part of the trip is that we never know what is coming around each corner. Are we going to be flag stopped? And who might be getting on or off in the middle of the wilderness?”

Following the immersive adventures of TRIPPING The Rideau Canal, TRIPPING The Niagara and TRIPPING The Bruce, this TVO Original documentary invites viewers to experience the timeless beauty of the Ontario wilderness aboard a classic train that evokes a bygone era. Train 185 heads northwest out of Canada’s mining capital along the stunning Spanish River, through rocky outcrops of the Canadian Shield and expansive stretches of marshland. Viewers witness the Ontarians who use flag stops along this route to access wondrous, off-the-grid areas of the province, highlighting the vital role Train 185 continues to play in everyday life.

Watch TVO Original TRIPPING Train 185 at 7 pm ET on April 7, 2023, on TVO, TVO Today, YouTube and smart TV services. Online shorts about TRIPPING Train 185 will premiere alongside the documentary, highlighting the production team’s use of a helicopter for aerial footage, a look inside the world’s largest game preserve and the history of Budd cars.



