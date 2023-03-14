The Global Flat Glass Market is forecast to grow by 34.3 mn t during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period

New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Flat Glass Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01626955/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the flat glass market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The market is driven by demand from the solar energy sector, increasing demand for flat glass from automotive industry, and investments in construction projects globally.



The flat glass market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Construction

• Automotive

• Solar glass

• Others



By Type

• Float glass

• Sheet glass

• Rolled glass



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increased construction of green buildings as one of the prime reasons driving the flat glass market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in EOL glass material recycling and focus on eco-friendly approach will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The flat glass market covers the following areas:

• Flat glass market sizing

• Flat glass market forecast

• Flat glass market industry analysis



Leading flat glass market vendors include AGC Inc., Cardinal Glass Industries Inc., Central Glass Co. Ltd., CSG Holding Co. Ltd., Dillmeier Glass Co., Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., MFG SPA, Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Pella Corp., PT Mulia Industrindo Tbk, Scheuten Glas Nederland BV, SCHOTT AG, Sisecam, Syracuse Glass Co., Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., Vitro SAB De CV, and Compagnie de Saint Gobain S.A.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

