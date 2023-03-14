MissionGO Named as Finalist in AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards

BALTIMORE, M.d., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MissionGO, Inc. is honored to be a finalist for the Association for Uncrewed Vehicles Systems International (AUVSI) XCELLENCE Awards. Operation Healing Eagle Feather, a multi-flight demonstration showcasing the possibilities of UAS solutions in the Navajo Nation, was selected from a pool of great companies and named one of five finalists in the Humanitarian category.

“This year, XPONENTIAL is all about designing a shared plan for the future of autonomy,” said Brian Wynne, President and CEO of AUVSI. “There's no better place to announce the 2023 XCELLENCE award finalists. Together, they're redefining what's possible with uncrewed and robotic technology.”

In January 2022, MissionGO was invited by the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President to transport supplies and essential items like prescriptions, emergency kits, first aid, and livestock medication for the first time in Window Rock, Arizona – the seat of government and capital of the Navajo Nation.

Watch the full video from Operation Healing Eagle Feather here.

“The goal of our critical cargo division is to demonstrate how uncrewed aircraft systems can change the world with safety and impact as the primary drivers,” says Chris Corgnati, President of MissionGO. “Working with the Navajo Nation was an incredible privilege and we hope this demonstration is just the beginning of how UAS can enhance daily life of America’s indigenous nations.”

The AUVSI XCELLENCE Awards honor individuals and organizations that are innovators in the uncrewed systems industry, with a demonstrated commitment to advancing autonomy, leading, and promoting safe adoption of uncrewed systems, and developing programs that use these technologies to save lives and improve society. Learn more about the AUVSI XCELLENCE awards here.

Learn more from the revolutionary flight with the Navajo Nation below:

In 2021, MissionGO also won an AUVSI XCELLENCE Award for the longest UAS human organ delivery flight and we are thankful for the opportunity and recognition from AUVSI for our continued innovation in the uncrewed aircraft system industry.

About MissionGO

MissionGO is a leading provider of UAS solutions and services. Formed by the professionals responsible for the first successful human organ delivery used in a transplant surgery via UAS and currently servicing one of the largest UAS inspection contracts in the world, MissionGO is trailblazing the UAS industry innovating critical infrastructure inspections, medical and commercial cargo delivery, and UAS training and program stand-up. MissionGO is a portfolio company within JSP Ventures. Learn more at www.missiongo.io.

About AUVSI

The Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) — the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement of uncrewed systems and robotics — represents corporations and professionals from more than 60 countries involved in industry, government, and academia. AUVSI members work in the defense, civil and commercial markets. For more information, visit AUVSI.org.

