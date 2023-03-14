New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Department of Defense Test and Measurement Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429045/?utm_source=GNW

Test and measurement (T&M) solutions provide the necessary verification for defense systems to work at their most optimal state.



The United States Department of Defense (US DoD) has increasingly prioritized T&M as an essential component of its transition toward a digitalized military.In this study, Frost & Sullivan provides an overview of the DoD’s T&M spending, highlighting key growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.



The study also outlines the Department’s most relevant contracts and budget items and some up-and-coming companies.



Among the persisting challenges facing the market include the potential inaccuracy of digital testing systems and the DoD’s strong adaptability culture that can halt innovation in the field.Software-based T&M is a key trend that the US DoD is trying to follow, with the intent of contributing to its own Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) strategy.



In this sense, artificial intelligence (AI) has become a valuable asset that is being incorporated into T&M systems.

