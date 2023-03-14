New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "US Army Primary Combat Systems Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06429038/?utm_source=GNW





Thirty-six months ago, the Army established a four-star command in Austin, Texas, named the US Army Futures Command.



By incentivizing future technologies and capabilities, the Command will allow the Army to maintain a competitive edge on the battlefield.



Futures Command established cross-functional teams of experts (military, civilian, and contractor) from each warfighting function to accomplish the Army’s modernization objectives.



General officers who lead the cross-functional teams are subject matter experts and C-suite executive leaders in their respective fields.



During the last year, the US Army has made considerable progress in identifying and refining future requirements.



By examining related public statements, reviewing documents, and assessing the operational environment, this report discusses several opportunities to pursue continued growth.

Author: Robert Beuerlein

