Global LiDAR Drone Market Size/Share Envisaged to Reach US $2,286.09 Million By 2032, Registering 27.6% CAGR: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “LiDAR Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing); By Range; By Component; By Application (; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global LiDAR drone market size/share is anticipated to be valued at approximately USD 200.82 Million in 2022 and is projected to hit a revenue of around USD 2,286.09 Million by 2032, at a CAGR of around 27.6% between 2023 and 2032.”

What are LiDAR Drones? How Big is LiDAR Drone Market Size & Share?

Overview

LiDAR drones are drones made to carry a LiDAR sensor. They are used to collect data that can be used to make detailed 3D models for a variety of applications and industries. The rapidly rising demand for the LiDAR drone market can be attributed to its efficacy in investigating the cause of a late-night automobile accident and mapping an eroded shoreline, and LiDAR sensors can help provide some of the most accurate and high-resolution 3D models available.

The US military is investing significantly in unmanned aerial vehicles to ensure that there are no foreign threats. In recent years drones have become an important part of government agencies because they are so useful in places where a person can’t go or can’t do the job well. Additionally, technological advancements in the drone market and the rising need for surveillance are anticipated to further drive market growth.

Request Sample Copy of LiDAR Drone Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lidar-drone-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2032 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2023 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

What are New Additions in 2023?

Detailed industry outlook

Additional information on company players

Customized report and analyst support on request

Recent market developments and its futuristic growth opportunities

Customized regional/country reports as per request

Key data covered in the market report

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimation, and dynamics of the market to identify opportunities.

Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions.

An in-depth analysis of market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Velodyne Lidar Inc.

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

YELLOWSCAN

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

LiDARUSA

DJI

Delair

Leica Geosystems AG

SICK AG

Benewake (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

RoboSense

MICRODRONES

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lidar-drone-market/request-for-sample

Key factors driving market growth

The growing popularity of non-metric digital cameras with wings to push the market

The growing popularity of non-metric digital cameras equipped with fixed-wing and rotary-wing UAVs in the photogrammetric system industry is expected to boost the market. The LiDAR drone market size is expanding as technology is most commonly linked with airborne laser scanning. Over the past few years, innovation and drone technology have seen rapid progress. This type of drone has increased as a result of advances in sensor and laser components and lasers and drone cameras. Construction, vegetation monitoring, mapping, forestry, geography, archaeology, seismology, and precision farming are just a few of the essential uses.

Corridor mapping technology has emerged as a popular way for gathering precise data in dense landscapes and mountainous terrains. LiDAR drone market sales are soaring as remote sensing technology is similar to radar technology. Experts and engineers frequently use this technology to create a three-dimensional model of motorways, breakwaters, shoreline structures, trains, roadways, bridges, and buildings.

Recent trends influencing the market

Growth in investment in smart city projects to drive the market

Factors such as the rise in the adoption of LiDAR drones for mining applications, growth in investment in smart city projects, and expansion in application in civil and defense engineering are the major drivers for the market. Factors such as the rise in the adoption of aerial data collection tools for environmental purposes and higher investment in the drone industry create lucrative opportunities.

These drones also help surveyors and engineers to visualize and inspect high-rise structures or the project's progress through aerial shots. Additionally, they also offer site managers an impression of potential issues and enable key decision-making aspects to simplify the operations at a construction site.

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lidar-drone-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Segmentation assessment

The rotary wing LiDAR drone system segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share

Based on the product, the rotary wing LiDAR drone system segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share. LiDAR drone market demand is on the rise due to the increase in the adoption of single-rotor and multi-rotor UAVs across various regions. Rotary-wing LiDAR drone offers a cost-effective benefit in 3D image mapping applications compared to fixed-wing drones.

Short range segment accounted to witness a significant market share

Based on range, the short-range segment accounted to witness significant market share. LiDAR drone market trends include factors such as excess adoption in low altitude applications and low costs.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lidar-drone-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

LiDAR Drone Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,286.09 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 255.66 Million Expected CAGR Growth 27.6% from 2023 - 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 – 2032 Top Market Players Velodyne Lidar, Inc., Inc., Phoenix LiDAR Systems, YELLOWSCAN, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, RIEGL Laser Measurement Systems GmbH, LiDARUSA, DJI, Delair, Leica Geosystems AG, SICK AG, Benewake (Beijing) Co., Ltd., RoboSense, MICRODRONES Segments Covered By Component, By Product, By Range, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

Increasing investment toward innovative defense tools to propel the North American market

North America held the largest LiDAR drone market share due to increasing investment toward better and innovative defense tools. The accuracy and efficiency of LiDAR drones to collect data from high altitudes have increased their adoption in the defense sector in the last few years.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the market owing to factors such as the rising number of commercial drones and their component manufacturers in countries such as India and China. Further, drones have been widely demanded by the agricultural sector of Asian countries for various key applications such as precision farming and disease-controlling studies.

Browse the Detail Report “LiDAR Drone Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Fixed-Wing, Rotary-Wing); By Range; By Component; By Application (; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/lidar-drone-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Recent Developments

In February 2023, Robosense announced a partnership agreement with Toyota, a leading car manufacturer, to supply the RS-LiDAR-M series, which empowers Toyota cars with accurate perception and improves the driving safety of its vehicles.

In February 2023, Delair, a France-based company engaged in high-performance drone-based solutions, announced its acquisition of Notilo Plus to further expand its portfolio in aerial and underwater drones.

The Research Addresses Several Questions

Which important factors are accountable for the robust growth of the market?

Which are the major players operating in the market across the globe?

Which product segment of the market is expected to grow at a fast pace over the forecast period?

What is the position of the competitive scenario of the market?

What are the estimated figures related to the overall market in the coming few years?

What is the projected size and share of the market throughout the forecast period?

Which are the leading geographical segments of the market?

Polaris Market Research has segmented the LiDAR Drone Computing Market report based on component, product, range, application, and region:

By Component Outlook

Navigation and Positioning systems

Laser Scanners

Cameras

Others

By Product Outlook

Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone

Fixed Wing LiDAR Drone

By Range Outlook

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

By Application Outlook

Precision Agriculture

ADAS & Driverless Cars

Corridor Mapping

Defense

Construction

Mining and Exploration

Other Applications

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Anti-Drone Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/anti-drone-market

Agriculture Drones Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/agriculture-drones-market

Passenger Drones Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/passenger-drones-market

Delivery Drone Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/delivery-drone-market

Racing Drones Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/racing-drone-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter