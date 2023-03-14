To Shine a Light on the Advantages of Reusable Containers, the Steel Keg Association Launches Inaugural Keg Champion Awards

Denver, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new awards program honoring sustainability-minded hospitality businesses is now accepting nominations. The Steel Keg Association (SKA)’s inaugural “Keg Champion Awards” will recognize U.S. breweries, bars and restaurants of all sizes for embracing the remarkable benefits of reusable steel kegs in their draft beverage programs.

Stainless steel kegs’ reusability and 30+ year lifespan make them the ideal circular choice for breweries, bars and restaurants. The Steel Keg Association, a marketing-focused non-profit organization on a mission to help increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs, created the Keg Champion Awards to recognize hospitality leaders and the impacts of steel kegs on the beverage industry.

“Steel kegs are the ultimate reusable containers. When you choose draft from steel kegs, you’re making the most sustainable choice and joining the effort to remove 6 Billion single-use packages from recycling and landfill streams,” says Dan Vorlage, Executive Director of the Steel Keg Association and MicroStar Logistics’ VP of Global Marketing. “Additionally, steel kegs deliver bulk liquids, driving critical economic benefits for bars and restaurants. Consumers appreciate the uniquely fresh draft beer experience they can’t get at home. Given all the good kegs do, it’s time to recognize all of the Keg Champions out there.”

Any bar, brewery or restaurant that serves draft beer is eligible to win. To nominate a hospitality business for the award, visit the SKA’s Keg Champion website before April 14 at steelkegassociation.org/kegchampion. All nominated businesses will receive a Keg Champion recognition package including a window cling, back-of-house info poster, stickers, and more (while supplies last) to help share the honor with their community.

From the nominated companies, the SKA will select Keg Champion Award winners in 7 categories:

National Restaurant (locations in 30+ states) Regional Restaurant (locations in 2 – 29 states) Local Restaurant (located in a single state) Large Brewery (500,000+ bbls of production / year)) Mid-Sized Brewery (10,000 – 500,000 bbls) Small Brewery (less than 10,000 bbls) Draft Innovation

Each winner will receive bragging rights and a coveted Keg Champion Award. The SKA will donate $1,000 to the charity of each winner’s choice. Winners will be announced during Earth Week (April 15 – 22).

About the Steel Keg Association

The Steel Keg Association is a marketing-focused non-profit organization on a mission to help increase the volume of beer and other beverages served from stainless steel kegs. The Association’s members represent a diverse collection of leaders in the global steel keg supply chain: BLEFA GmbH, Disptek Group, Hillebrand Gori, Micro Matic, MicroStar Logistics, Schaefer Container Systems and Thielmann. To learn more or get involved, email info@steelkegs.org or visit steelkegassociation.org.

