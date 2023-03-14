Demand for U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Is Expected To Progress at a CAGR of 13.8% to Reach US$ 55.5 Billion by 2032 | States Fact.MR

Rockville , March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States hybrid electric vehicles market stands at US$ 15.2 billion in 2022 and is predicted to register impressive growth at 13.8% CAGR through 2032 . The market registered yearly growth of 10.3% from 2017 to 2021, as per in-depth industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Electric vehicles use lithium-ion batteries and can hold the charge for weeks with the ability of quick and easy recharge. Although EV batteries are 90% recyclable, prominent manufacturers are looking for re-purposing used electric vehicles batteries for second-life energy storage. Several manufacturers are also offering a 100,000-mile or 8-year battery warranty. Statistics by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory reveal that batteries can also last up to 12 to 15 years under moderate climate conditions.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2022 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 55.5 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 13.8% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 96 Tables No. of Figures 80 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. hybrid electric vehicles market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 55.5 billion by the end of 2032.

The market witnessed 10.3% growth during the years 2017-2021.

Under power source, stored electricity hybrid electric vehicles hold 78.3% market share and are projected to rise at 14.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

Under vehicle type, passenger cars dominate the market by holding 37.8% share in the United States hybrid electric vehicles market.

South-West U.S. dominates the market with 29.8% share.

West U.S. and South-West U.S. together hold 55.2% share in the United States market.

“The benefits of hybrid electric vehicles over conventional vehicles and augmented investments undertaken by prominent market players are anticipated to drive hybrid electric vehicle sales across the United States over the coming years”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape:

The U.S. market for hybrid electric vehicles is in its beginning stage and is probably going to push on the rear of sound ventures, both from market players and the public authority. Alongside this, rising framework is additionally ready to help market development throughout the next few years.

Rising revenue in electric vehicles on the rear of emanation control needs presents worthwhile open doors for new makers to enter the market. Also, conspicuous market players are putting resources into innovative work to improve their item contributions and deal eco-friendly half and half vehicles throughout the next few years.

Tesla Inc. received approval for nearly four of its vehicle variants in the Indian market. The company got approval from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in 2021. The company also intends to enter the Indian market by forming a subsidiary called Energy Private Ltd. and Tesla Indian Motors.

General Motors Company has started increasing its investments in electric vehicles in 2019 to grow its electric vehicles portfolio and lead the EV race. The company plans that more than 40% of its vehicles in the United States will be battery-operated electric vehicles by 2025.

Key Companies Profiled in U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market Report

General Motors

Ford Motor Company

Tesla Motors Inc.

Magna International Plc

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Development of Market

The market for hybrid electric vehicles in the U.S. has developed a lot as key market players are offering innovative electric vehicles that are not only fuel-efficient but also cheaper. Consumers are also demanding electric vehicles on the back of rising environmental awareness to cut back carbon emissions.

Players in the market are investing their resources in research and development to facilitate innovation and offer advanced hybrid electric vehicles to the population.

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Industry Segmentation

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Power Source : Stored Electricity Hybrid Electric Vehicles On-Board Electric Generator Hybrid Electric Vehicles

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Powertrain : Series Hybrid Electric Vehicles Parallel Hybrid Electric Vehicles Combined Hybrid Electric Vehicles

U.S. Hybrid Electric Vehicles Market by Vehicle Type : Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Two-Wheelers Others



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the U.S. hybrid electric vehicles market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights by power source (stored electricity hybrid electric vehicles, on-board electric generator hybrid electric vehicles), powertrain (series hybrid electric vehicles, parallel hybrid electric vehicles, combined hybrid electric vehicles), and vehicle type (passenger cars, commercial vehicles, two-wheelers, others), across major regions of the United States (West U.S., South-West U.S., Mid-West U.S., North-East U.S., and South-East U.S.).

