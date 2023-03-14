AECL and CNL to Host Annual Community Update on the Future of the Chalk River Laboratories

English French

Community invited to learn more about Canada’s national nuclear laboratories through public webinar discussing current projects and future plans

CHALK RIVER, Ontario, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL) and Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) are pleased to announce that they will be hosting a live public address later this month to provide the community with an update on the future of the Chalk River Laboratories. The webinar will be accessible through CNL’s website and streamed on its social media platforms. It will cover topics such as the revitalization of the Chalk River campus, new and exciting projects underway in clean energy, health sciences and nuclear security, and CNL’s major environmental remediation and cleanup projects.

Community Update

Wednesday, March 29

7:00 – 8:30 p.m. EST

www.cnl.ca/future

(English and French streams available. Opportunities to submit questions will follow the prepared remarks. Registration in advance is encouraged.)

Interested members of the public, Indigenous communities, elected officials and other residents and organizations are all encouraged to register for the webinar in advance at www.cnl.ca/future. The public webinar will provide an opportunity for the public to engage with AECL and CNL, and learn more about the many exciting nuclear science and technology projects that are underway at the site.

“The Chalk River Laboratories are closely embedded in the local community, and our collective futures are connected,” said Fred Dermarkar, President and CEO of AECL. “We have an important role to play in the fight against climate change, with nuclear science and technology being part of the solution not only for the environment, but also to improve the health and safety of Canadians. I look forward to updating the community and hearing their thoughts on how we’re doing.”

“Last year, CNL was very impressed by the turnout and feedback we received from our first community update, and the genuine interest that was shown in the future of the Chalk River Laboratories,” commented Joe McBrearty, CNL’s President and CEO. “More importantly, the webinar provided us with insight into the many questions, concerns and interests of local residents. As a result, CNL and AECL have decided to make this an annual engagement, and we hope that our friends and neighbours will once again take advantage of this opportunity to learn more about the bright future that we are pursuing at Canada’s national nuclear laboratories.”

While the webinar is being organized to help inform the public about the many projects and activities that are underway and on the horizon at the Chalk River Laboratories, the organizers also hope that it will provide them with a better understanding of the public attitudes towards AECL, CNL and their program of work. With that in mind, the event is being structured to be as interactive and engaging as possible, with a significant period of time allotted for participant questions and to encourage two-way conversations between the public and representatives from AECL and CNL.

For more information on CNL, including details on the webinar, please visit www.cnl.ca. For more information on AECL, please visit www.aecl.ca.

About AECL

AECL is a federal Crown corporation with a mandate to drive nuclear opportunities for Canada. AECL enables nuclear science and technology, owns the Chalk River Laboratories and other sites, and manages the Government of Canada’s radioactive waste responsibilities. It oversees and evaluates CNL’s work through contracts.

In business since 1952, AECL designed and developed the fleet of CANDU nuclear reactors that serve Canada and five other countries. It also delivered more than one billion isotopes worldwide to detect and treat cancer. Today it delivers value for Canadians through supporting 14 federal departments and agencies, as well as the global nuclear industry.

About CNL

As Canada’s premier nuclear science and technology laboratory, and working under the direction of AECL, CNL is a world leader in the development of innovative nuclear science and technology products and services. Guided by an ambitious corporate strategy known as Vision 2030, CNL fulfills three strategic priorities of national importance – restoring and protecting the environment, advancing clean energy technologies, and contributing to the health of Canadians.

By leveraging the assets owned by Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), CNL also serves as the nexus between government, the nuclear industry, the broader private sector and the academic community. CNL works in collaboration with these sectors to advance innovative Canadian products and services towards real-world use, including carbon-free energy, cancer treatments and other therapies, non-proliferation technologies and waste management solutions.

AECL Contact:

Maude-Émilie Pagé

Director, Communications and Government Reporting

343-303-5345

CNL Contact:

Patrick Quinn

Director, Corporate Communications

1-866-886-2325