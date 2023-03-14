New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Pressure, By End-use, By Country And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428287/?utm_source=GNW



North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Growth & Trends



The North America polyurethane processing machinery market size is anticipated to reach USD 717.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The growing usage of polyurethane in the medical sector and associated new developments are predicted to facilitate the growth of the market for polyurethane processing equipment.



The market is anticipated to be driven by increasing polyurethane foam production operations for use in mattresses, carpets, and furniture. In addition, the Returning American Manufacturing Potential Act, which was launched in August 2022, is anticipated to support domestic small and medium-sized manufacturing companies and accelerate the processing of polyurethane, increasing demand for machinery.



U.S. healthcare spending increased by 2.7% to USD 4.3 trillion in 2021, slower than the 10.3% increase in 2020. Furthermore, state and local government healthcare spending increased by 5.8% in 2021, following a 1.9% decrease in 2020. The increase in healthcare spending in 2021 was mostly driven by a 4.6% increase in state and local spending, which had declined by 7.0% in 2020. Thus, the growing healthcare spending will drive the demand for polyurethane processing machinery during the forecast period.



Increasing investments in the building & construction industry are expected to boost the demand for polyurethane, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the polyurethane processing machinery market.For instance; in October 2022, KraussMaffei launched the new, compact, and highly efficient precisionMixhead mixing head and sustainable production solutions.



The unique design of the precisionMixhead pairs maximum precision in mixing quality with maximum availability for polyurethane production.



The product offers a user-friendly service and repair concept, based on quick changes of wear-prone parts, saving time and costs during regular maintenance.Its compact design and weight reduction of up to 20% are reflected in simplified handling in production and service.



Due to its long lifespan, lightweight, and great flexibility, PU processing equipment is also extensively used in the construction sector, whether it be for civil engineering projects like building construction or interior design. These aforementioned factors will drive the demand for PU processing machines in the construction industry during the forecast period.



North America’s polyurethane processing machinery manufacturers are seeking collaborations, mergers, and acquisitions to develop advanced and innovative solutions.In addition, manufacturers are also adopting several strategies like new product development, and geographical expansion, to enhance their market penetration and cater to end-use industries.



For instance, In October 2022, Krauss Maffei launched two new addictive manufacturing lines.A long-lasting 405-nm industrial laser, an automated build plate changer, and two tank systems are the foundation of the machine.



According to the manufacturer, handling and assembling of parts can be done separately using the tank system.



North America Polyurethane Processing Machinery Market Report Highlights

• The demand for mixing heads product segment accounted for 30.0% of revenue share in 2022. Mixing heads are responsible for the mixing of the chemicals supplied by the previous system and later distribute the mixture or blend through various methods such as spraying and closed or open pouring. Various types of mixing heads used in polyurethane processing machinery include straight-style mix heads, L-Style mix heads, and spray-style mix heads

• The demand for the high-pressure segment accounted for 67.5% of the revenue share in 2022. The high-pressure polyurethane processing machinery market is projected to grow significantly over the forecast period as it offers wide mixing ratios, stable laminar flow, short cycle times, short lead time, accurate injection time, easy maintenance, and excellent control options

• The others end-use segment which includes insulation equipment, turntable systems, overhead track systems, and floor track systems dominated the market in 2022 with a share of 31.5%. PU insulation equipment is used in domestic and professional refrigeration such as in the production of the thermos, ice machines, and vending machines, as well as refrigerated cells, cabinets, and doors

• The U.S. accounted for 81.1% of the global revenue share in 2022. As such, it witnesses the surged demand for medical devices, thereby fueling the consumption of polyurethane foams used for developing artificial hearts, pacemakers, and dialysis devices, thus driving the market growth

• In February 2021, Graco Inc. launched Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve, which is designed for dispensing two-component foaming urethanes and silicones, and it delivers uniform and constant blending of difficult-to-dispense chemicals for a variety of applications. This valve is particularly useful in upcoming applications of electric vehicle (EV) batteries such as foam encapsulation

