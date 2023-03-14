ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Monday 13 March 2023:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1001.9p

- including income, 1003.7p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1005.9p

- including income, 1007.7p

