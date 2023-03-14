Quartz Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030, Driven by Increasing Demand in Electronics and Construction Industries

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global quartz market, which provides an in-depth analysis of the industry's current state, key growth drivers and challenges, as well as a market forecast until 2030. The report, which is available for purchase on the IndexBox platform, also provides trial access to the market data .



The report indicates that the global quartz market is expected to grow steadily over the next decade, with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for quartz in various industries, including electronics, construction, and healthcare, among others.

The report identifies key growth drivers for the market, such as the increasing demand for high-purity quartz in the electronics industry and the growing demand for quartz in the construction sector. However, the report also highlights the challenges facing the industry, such as the volatility of raw material prices and the stringent regulations related to the mining of quartz.

Factors affecting demand in the global quartz market include the growing need for energy-efficient materials, the increasing use of quartz in the production of solar panels, and the expanding application of quartz in the healthcare sector.

The report also covers the largest markets for quartz and their growth prospects.

North America :

The North American quartz market is expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period. The region is home to some of the largest manufacturers of quartz, such as Momentive Performance Materials and Heraeus Holding GmbH. The demand for quartz in North America is driven by the construction industry, which is growing at a healthy rate. Additionally, the use of quartz in the electronics industry is expected to further boost demand in the region.

Europe :

Europe is another major market for quartz, with Germany and France being the largest consumers. The market is expected to grow at a moderate pace, with a CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2030. The growth is attributed to the increasing demand for quartz in the construction and electronics industries. However, the market is expected to face challenges such as the stringent regulations related to the mining of quartz.

Asia-Pacific :

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for quartz, accounting for over 50% of the global market share. The region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030. The increasing demand for quartz in the electronics industry, coupled with the growing construction sector in countries such as China and India, are major factors driving the growth in the region.

Latin America :

Latin America is a small market for quartz, with Brazil being the largest consumer. The market is expected to witness moderate growth over the forecast period, driven by the growing construction industry in the region.

Middle East & Africa :

The Middle East and Africa region is expected to witness moderate growth in the quartz market over the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for quartz in the construction and healthcare industries in the region.

The largest manufacturers in the industry, such as Saint-Gobain S.A., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., and Heraeus Holding GmbH, are also profiled in the report.

