TIPICO UNVEILS 2023 MARCH MADNESS COMPETITION FEATURING ONE YEAR OF FREE BETS FOR GRAND PRIZE WINNERS, EXCLUSIVE REWARDS, AND CHRISTIAN LAETTNER PRE-TOURNAMENT SHOW

HOBOKEN, NJ, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tipico, a leading global sportsbook operator, today announced its in-app competition and suite of promotions for the 2023 March Madness tournament.

Tipico will host a contest within its mobile app that will last the length of the March Madness tournament, awarding grand prizes of one year of free bets to one first place winner, nine runners up, and state scoring leaders. Additionally, weekly top performing players will earn exclusive rewards after each tournament round. Bettors can participate in the contest by adhering to the following criteria and scoring system:

Place a $20 minimum wager to qualify for participation; bettors can place an unlimited number of bets throughout the duration of the contest.

If a bet wins and is "+" odds, bettor accrues points equal to the odds (ex. Winning Bet at +350 odds scores 350 Points).

If a bet wins and is "-" odds between, bettor accrues 20 points (ex. Winning Bet at -150 odds scores 20 Points).

If any bet loses or a bet with odds lower than -200 wins, bettor accrues 0 points.

Tipico will post a national leaderboard to be updated after each round of the tournament based on the scoring results of the previous round. At the conclusion of the tournament, the leaderboard’s highest scorer will receive a grand prize of $100 Weekly Bet Credits in the Tipico app for one calendar year. Additionally, nine runners up and individual state winners in Ohio, Iowa, New Jersey, and Colorado will each win $20 Weekly Bet Credits for one calendar year. Bettors can access the full contest details here.

Furthermore, Tipico will provide a select number of its VIP user base with a mix of rewards including free bets and deposit matches at the outset of the tournament. VIPs will be identified as users who have demonstrated a commitment to NCAAB betting with Tipico throughout the 2022-2023 season. As the tournament advances, engaged users will be rewarded with $20 NCAAM protected bets to be leveraged in the following rounds.

“March Madness is a celebration unlike any other, one that combines unparalleled competition, underdog storylines, and drama that reminds us why we love college sports,” said Adrian Vella, Tipico U.S. CEO. “We are incredibly proud to unveil this contest and promotions to provide fans with a superior sportsbook experience as the college basketball season culminates. While the odds of creating a “perfect bracket” are next to none, game and prop bet odds on Tipico allow bettors to fully personalize their tournament-watching experience.”

Tipico has also introduced “The Shot,” a March Madness Tournament streaming show featuring legendary Duke University NCAA Champion and NBA All-Star Christian Laettner. The show will feature game previews and analysis, as Laettner will break down predictions alongside host and sports media personality Lauren Jbara.

To complement its streaming content, the Ohio fan community will also have exclusive opportunities to engage with Tipico through several upcoming events featuring on-site incentive offers at Rhinegeist Brewery in Cincinnati, Lower.com Field in Columbus, and TopGolf Cleveland, among others throughout the state.

“We are thrilled to provide college basketball fans with more reasons to be excited about this year’s “Big Dance,” said David Paschkes, Tipico’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our team has worked tirelessly to create a one-of-a-kind sportsbook experience that mirrors the exhilarating, quick-hitting nature of the NCAA Tournament and adds new layers of entertainment and suspense to this storied event.”

About Tipico North America

Tipico is a leading global sports betting company offering cutting edge digital and mobile betting entertainment elevating the game experience even the most passionate fans. Placing the highest level of value on engaging play, thrilling experiences and trustworthy player protection across 30 different sports, Tipico hosts online sports betting in New Jersey and Colorado, and an online casino in New Jersey. With its U.S. headquarters in Hoboken, New Jersey, Tipico is the exclusive sports betting and iGaming provider for Gannett and provides odds for the entire USA Today Network. For more information, please visit: www.tipico.com/us, or www.tipico-group.com.