CORRECTION: Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Files Lawsuit Against Canaccord Genuity, LLC and others in Connection with Trading Activities in the Company’s Shares

New York, NY, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has filed a lawsuit against Canaccord Genuity LLC, Credit Suisse Securities, (USA) LLC, Instinet LLC, Lime Trading Corporation and GTS, LLC in the United States District Court in the Southern District of New York. The complaint alleges various causes of action related to the spoofing of GTII’s shares, which resulted in a significant number of shares being sold at artificially depressed prices attributable to this illegal behavior.The Company is represented in the action by the Christian Levine Law Group and Warshaw Burstein, LLP, both of which have extensive expertise in stock fraud litigation.



David Reichman, CEO of the Company, stated “This action is another step in GTII’s efforts to protect the Company and its shareholders from continued market manipulation.”

Wes Christian, managing partner of the Christian Levine Law Group, stated “This case is yet another example of what we believe is illegal market manipulation by these defendants.”

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.:

GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

