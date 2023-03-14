Ensurge Micropower ASA – Extraordinary General Meeting Held

An Extraordinary General Meeting in Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") was held today as an electronic meeting.

All proposals on the agenda were adopted in accordance with the proposals of the Company’s Board and Nomination Committee, published on 21 February 2023 and 13 March 2023, including the share capital increase related to the Private Placement announced by the Company on 15 February 2023, and the election of Tomas Persson as new Board member in the Company.

The minutes from the EGM will be made available on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

About Ensurge Micropower

Ensurge is Energizing Innovation (TM) with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.