Luxury Goods Global Market to Reach $369.8 Billion by 2030: Younger Generation & Millennials Redefine and Drive Growth in Luxury Market

The global market for Luxury Goods estimated at US$242.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$369.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Apparel, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.7% CAGR and reach US$115.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cosmetics & Perfumes segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $53.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.3% CAGR



The Luxury Goods market in the U.S. is estimated at US$53.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$60.9 Billion by the year 2030.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 494 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $242.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $369.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.4% Regions Covered Global

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Luxury Brands Focus on Positive Contributions to Fight COVID-19

Changing Consumer Behavior to Impact Luxury Goods Market in Post Pandemic Period

Players Devise Digital Strategies to Stay Afloat During the Pandemic

Taking Steps to Deal with Unsold 2020 Inventory and Plan for 2021 Collections

COVID-19 Presents Significant Challenges to Luxury Brands and Wholesalers

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Affecting Luxury Goods Market

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

An Introduction to Luxury Goods

Types of Luxury Goods

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Competition

Global Luxury Goods Market Breakdown by Leading Competitors (in %) for 2019

Valuable Luxury Brands Worldwide: Ranked by Brand Value (in US$ Billion) for 2020E

COVID-19 Crisis Presents Opportunity to Acquire High-Potential Luxury Brands

Luxury Brands Differentiate Even in Digital Transition Efforts

Key Competitors in the Luxury Watches Domain

Swiss Watches Global Competitor Share Positioning for 2019

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

Luxury Goods - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Collapse of Global Travel & Tourism Industry Dents Prospects in Luxury Goods Market

COVID-19 Impact on Travel & Tourism Industry: Growth Rate (%) of Industry Revenues in Select Countries for 2020 Vs 2019

COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: % Change in International Tourist Arrivals by Region for 2019 and Q1 2020

Countries with Maximum Vulnerability to COVID-19 Impact on Tourism Industry: Travel & Tourism Industry as % of GDP by Country for 2019

As Airlines Industry Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Crisis, Impact Imminent on Airport Luxury Retail Sales

COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E

Personal Incomes of People: A Critical Factor Influencing Market Prospects

High Net Worth Individuals and Changing Lifestyles Boost Luxury Goods Market

High Net Worth Individuals Influence Sales of Luxury Goods: Number of Ultra-High Net Worth Individuals (UHNWIs) by Region for 2019

Younger Generation & Millennials Redefine and Drive Growth in Luxury Market

Personal Luxury Goods Market by Generation (in %) for 2020E

Global Millennials Population Spread by Region: 2019

Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Select Countries: 2019

Notable Trends Impacting Global Luxury Goods Industry

Affordable Luxury to Influence Market Outlook

Rising Sales of Second Hand Luxury Goods

Global Personal Luxury Goods Market by New Sales and Resale (in %) for 2019 and 2021

Role of Digital Technologies in Shaping the Luxury Goods Market

Augmented Reality Transforms Luxury Retail Experience

Artificial Intelligence: Playing a Critical Part in Personalizing Shopping Recommendations

Luxury Watches: A Strong Growth Driver for the Watch Market

Luxury Watch Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Product for 2019 and 2025

Luxury Wristwatches Market Set to Decline amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Swiss Watches: The Primary Luxury Watch Category

Global Swiss Watch Exports: Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Region for 2019

Online Channels: A Possible Way Out for Luxury Watchmakers

Global Luxury Watch Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2019

Luxury Footwear Designers Gain Traction

Affordable Luxury: Not just an Oxymoron in Footwear Space

Luxury, Premium Fragrances: Key Segment in Overall Fragrances & Perfumes Market

Pandemic Hurts Prospects of Luxury Apparel Brands

Resale of Luxury Apparel Gains Momentum

E-Commerce Retail Spurs Sales of Luxury Goods

COVID-19 Driven Rise in E-Commerce Sales Benefit Luxury Goods Market: Global Retail E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits (in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Popular Luxury Brands Online: Percentage Share of Search Interest by Brand for 2020

Counterfeits: A Major Concern for the Luxury Goods Market

