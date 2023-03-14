SelectHealth Brings Vida Health Virtual Health Solutions to Members Managing Chronic Conditions

Salt Lake City, Utah, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SelectHealth®, a nonprofit health plan serving more than one million members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada, is pleased to announce a new relationship with virtual cardiometabolic care leader Vida Health effective March 2023. The relationship provides SelectHealth Medicare Advantage and Individual plan members with access to Vida's virtual cardiometabolic solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions.

Eligible SelectHealth members can now tap Vida’s extensive resources for chronic conditions and associated mental health ailments, such as diabetes, hypertension, congestive heart failure, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), depression and anxiety. Resources include licensed therapists, dietitians, diabetes educators and certified health coaches. The platform's evidence-based approach combines personalized coaching, technology and clinical support to help individuals achieve lasting health outcomes.

“As healthcare costs continue to rise, it’s more important than ever for health plans to embrace innovative solutions that provide cost savings and enhance the customer and member experience,” said Heather O’Toole, SelectHealth Vice President and Chief Medical Officer. “Our relationship with Vida’s human-led virtual solutions and tools will be a valuable resource to our members that will positively impact health outcomes, increase access to care and lower the total cost of care.”

The SelectHealth and Vida collaboration highlights the value digital platforms have in delivering personalized experiences to consumers and assisting them in making informed decisions about their health.

“Consumers expect access to digital tools that deliver value and ease no matter the industry or the company. The digital experience heavily impacts the overall consumer experience and health insurance is no exception,” said Jon Griffith, SelectHealth Vice President and Chief Operations Officer. “We want our members to be in charge of their health journey, and this agreement with Vida supports this goal.”

The value-based agreement rewards Vida Health if they meet performance guarantees for enrollment, member satisfaction, Medicare Star Rating measures and return on investment. Forward-thinking initiatives like this have helped SelectHealth, a Salt Lake City-based nonprofit health plan and wholly owned subsidiary of Intermountain Health, earn a 5 out of 5 Overall Star Rating from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) two years in a row for its HMO plans. This Star Rating places SelectHealth in the 99th percentile of health plans across the country.

"SelectHealth is the gold standard for innovative health plans in the U.S. and we’re excited to bring our full cardiometabolic solution to its members,” said Stephanie Tilenius, Vida Health Founder and CEO. “Our goal is to empower individuals to take control of their health and improve their overall well-being, and we believe this relationship will do just that for SelectHealth's members across the West as they continue to expand into new markets."

Vida’s proven, human-led model addresses not only chronic conditions but also the underlying socioeconomic and mental health factors that impact chronic disease. Its model is built on cognitive behavioral principles that drive sustained engagement and outcomes. The company is polychronic by design and seamlessly treats the mind and body together. Vida’s Medicare Advantage population suffers from an average of five co-occurring chronic conditions, and its book of business shows that 65-70 percent of those with cardiometabolic conditions — diabetes, hypertension, obesity, high cholesterol — also have overlapping mental health conditions, such as stress, depression and anxiety. Vida’s integrated care model has demonstrated greater outcomes when treating the whole person.

Vida’s virtual cardiometabolic solutions for chronic physical and mental health conditions serve members in all 50 states in both English and Spanish. Vida has proven clinical outcomes across a range of conditions, including diabetes, depression, hypertension, anxiety, and weight loss. Vida is the only virtual chronic care solution in its class to guarantee outcomes through a value-based pricing structure that puts 100 percent of Vida’s fees at risk for both physical and mental health outcomes.

About SelectHealth

SelectHealth® is a nonprofit health plan serving more than one million members in Utah, Idaho, and Nevada. Through a shared mission with Intermountain Health of Helping People Live the Healthiest Lives Possible®, SelectHealth is committed to ensuring access to high-value care, providing superior service, and supporting the health of its members and the communities it serves. In addition to commercial and government medical plans, SelectHealth offers dental, vision, and pharmacy benefit management. For more information, visit www.selecthealth.org.

About Vida Health

Vida Health is a virtual cardiometabolic care solution designed to treat physical and mental conditions together. With Vida, companies give a more personalized, engaging experience to their members – with a national provider network for a high-touch, integrated care team model, enhanced by AI. This unique approach maximizes engagement, outcomes, and savings. Vida’s app offers live video sessions with licensed providers, asynchronous messaging, and digital content to help people prevent and manage chronic conditions — like diabetes and hypertension. Vida also addresses the mental health conditions that accompany cardiometabolic challenges: stress, depression, anxiety, and diabetes distress. See why a growing number of America’s largest employers and health plans trust Vida’s whole health offering. Learn more at www.Vida.com.