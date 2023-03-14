Sorbitol Market to be Worth $2.39 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘ Sorbitol Market Size by Form (Powder, Liquid), by Function (Sweetener, Humectant, Bulking Agent, Flavoring Agent), by Application (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care) - Global Forecast to 2030’, the global sorbitol market is expected to register a CAGR of 3.4% from 2023 to 2030 to reach $2.39 billion by 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3019

Sorbitol is a type of carbohydrate, also called sugar alcohol, which occurs naturally in fruits and vegetables. Over the past several decades, the worldwide prevalence of diabetes and obesity has subsequently increased. Obesity is a major cause of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, certain cancers, and other health conditions. The growing preference to live a healthy lifestyle without compromising the taste and quality of food has increased the demand for sorbitol as a sugar replacer in various consumable applications. Sorbitol provides fewer calories per gram than sugar; they are non-cariogenic and prevent high blood glucose levels. Growing expenditure on natural and healthy products, rising prevalence of various chronic diseases, increasing health consciousness, growing awareness of personal care & hygiene, and rapid urbanization fuel the demand for sorbitol for various applications.

The global sorbitol is segmented based on form, function, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at the country level.

Based on form, the global sorbitol market is mainly segmented into syrup/liquid and powdered/crystal. The liquid segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall sorbitol market in 2023. The leading position of this segment is mainly attributed to factors such as ease of use, better handling and transport, and a wide range of applications. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its exceptional functional properties, such as excellent flow properties and uniform mixing concentration, which help maintain the constant weight of pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=3019

Based on function, the global sorbitol market is mainly segmented into sweeteners, humectants, bulking agents, flavoring agents, and other functions. The sweetener segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global sorbitol market in 2023. The large market share of this segment is attributed to an inclination toward low-calorie products, high demand for convenience and processed foods, and increased preference for natural products. This segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this market is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for sugar replacers.

Based on application, the global sorbitol market is mainly segmented into personal care, food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. The personal care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall sorbitol market in 2023. The demand for sorbitol in the personal care industry is primarily driven by its excellent functionalities, such as humectant, thickener, and flavoring agent; increased use of organic cosmetic products; and high demand for skincare products. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this segment is mainly attributed to increasing expenditure on personal care, the rising consciousness of consumers about their appearance, and increasing demand for innovative products.

Quick Buy – Sorbitol Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/62485126

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global sorbitol market in 2023. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to the high availability of raw materials, increased health-conscious consumers, and evolving food & beverage sector. This region is also slated to register the fastest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the rising investments in the cosmetic & personal care sector and rising purchasing power parity.

Some of the key players operating in the global sorbitol market are Roquette Frères S.A. (France), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), SPI Pharma, Inc. (U.S.), Sayaji Industries Limited (India), Gulshan Polyols Limited (India), ECOGREEN OLEOCHEMICALS (SINGAPORE) PTE LTD (Singapore), Merck Group (Germany), The Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd (India), B Food Science Co. Ltd (Japan), and Mitsubishi Corporation (Japan).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sorbitol-market-3019

Scope of the report

Sorbitol Market, by Form

Syrup/Liquid

Powdered/Crystal

Sorbitol Market, by Function

Sweeteners

Humectants

Bulking Agents

Flavoring Agents

Other Functions

Sorbitol Market, by Application

Food & Beverage

Personal Care Dental Care Toothpastes Mouth Fresheners Other Dental Care Products Skincare Cosmetics Haircare & Aftershave Soaps & Detergents

Pharmaceuticals Capsules Syrups Tablets Transdermal & Topical Gels Medicated Confectionery

Other Applications

Sorbitol Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=3019

Related Reports

High-Intensity Sweeteners Market by Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Acesulfame-K, Saccharin, Neotame, Others); Source (Natural, Artificial); Form (Solid, Liquid); Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2034

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/high-intensity-sweeteners-market-5262

Stevia Market by Type (Extract [Powder, Liquid], Leaves); Nature (Conventional, Organic); Components (Reb A, Reb M, Reb D, and Others); Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, and Other Applications); and Geography — Global Forecasts to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/stevia-market-5205

Sugar Substitutes Market by Source (Natural, Artificial), Type (High Intensity, HFCS), Product (Sucralose, Stevia, Aspartame, Saccharin, Polyols), Form, Application (Beverages, Food, Pharmaceuticals, Other Applications) - Global Forecasts to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sugar-substitutes-market-5174

D-Psicose Market by Type/Form (Powder, Syrup, Crystal), Application (Food [Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Other Food Products], Beverages, Other Applications) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/d-psicose-market-5259

Sugar-free Products Market by Type (Beverages, Food Products, Tabletop, Others); Sweetening Type (Sugar Substitute-sweetened Sugar-free Products, Naturally Sweetened); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/sugar-free-products-market-5335

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.