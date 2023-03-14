Real Estate Innovator @properties Named to 2023 HousingWire Tech100 for Second Consecutive Year

Chicago, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Top 10 national brokerage firm and architect of the real estate industry’s first end-to-end technology solution for agents, @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate has established itself as one of real estate’s top innovators. As an acknowledgement of its commitment to innovation, the company was named to the 2023 HousingWire Tech100 for the second consecutive year. The award recognizes the 100 top technology-focused companies in real estate that are leading the way toward a more innovative and efficient housing market.

@properties | Christie’s International Real Estate developed the pl@tform™ tech suite, a proprietary first-contact to closing brokerage solution for managing all aspects of the client relationship and residential real estate transaction. Built in-house and continually updated based on agent feedback, it works for what agents need. In a recent survey, nine of 10 @properties agents agreed that pl@tform is more reliable and functions better than any other brokerage technology they have used.

While other real estate companies have cut tech spending, @properties has continued to invest, rolling out pl@tform updates and new tools for agents within its company-owned and affiliate brokerages, including those in the Christie’s International Real Estate luxury real estate network. In the past 12 months, the company introduced MoveLogic™, a tool that utilizes artificial intelligence to determine a contact’s likelihood of moving, and launched Closing Milestones, a tool to help buyers and sellers easily track the transaction process from contract to close.

“Innovation is built into our company’s DNA – it’s one of our values, and is woven throughout everything we do,” said Thad Wong, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate. “We are honored to be recognized on the HousingWire Tech100 list for the second year in a row, for our long-standing commitment to technology that raises the bar within the industry and empowers our agents to excel.”

“We're focused on elevating the innovators that are building paths and solutions that enable the largest and most important sector in the U.S. economy to operate efficiently and profitably — the innovators that make housing more accessible and more desirable for the 130 million households that benefit from the stability and economic advantages of homeownership” said Clayton Collins, CEO of HW Media. "The Tech100 program is the gold standard for organizations in housing who are at the forefront of the kind of innovation that will change the industry forever.”

Over the years, @properties | Christie’s International Real Estate has received numerous industry accolades for its commitment to innovation, including Brokerage of the Year at the Inman Innovator Awards and the HousingWire Tech Trendsetters award.

About @properties

Based in Chicago, @properties’ company-owned brokerage ranks 9th on the REAL Trends 500 list of the largest residential firms in the U.S. by sales volume. During the past decade, the company has developed a proprietary suite of integrated technology applications called pl@tform™, which includes marketing, transaction management, and client-relationship management systems. @properties has more than 4,500 licensed agents in seven states and the District of Columbia operating under its company-owned and franchise brands. Separately, the company owns Christie’s International Real Estate, the luxury real estate brand and network with affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories throughout the world.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals to engage, learn and access the information they need to support decision-making and business growth. Aligned with our mission to Move Markets Forward, we publish daily news and content through each of our core publishing brands including HousingWire, RealTrends and Reverse Mortgage Daily. HW Media is based in Dallas, Texas, with team members across the country.

