Dental Tourism Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service, By Provider, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030

The global dental tourism market size is expected to reach USD 43.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.0% over the forecast period. The industry is expanding significantly due to factors, such as high insurance premium prices, an increase in the number of uninsured & underinsured persons in developed countries, and lengthier waiting times in the home country. In addition, cheaper air rates, easy availability of superior healthcare treatments, and the tourism component all contribute to the advantages of outbound dental tourism. The selection criteria for dentists for medical tourists depends on variables including cost, accessibility, and service quality. According to a report published by Congress the "Dental Crisis in America" found that almost around 50% of Americans lack dental insurance.



On the other hand, the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K. handles a portion of the cost of dental care. In developed nations like Australia, dental care is also quite expensive for individuals with dental insurance. In Australia, dental implants and cosmetic dentistry are not covered by dental insurance. The COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 resulted in significant challenges for the dental industry, including reduced activity and constraints on dental office operations. Unlike businesses that were able to transition to work-from-home in response to the pandemic, the personalized & hands-on nature of patient care by dental professionals could not be done remotely. As countries began instituting lockdowns in early 2020, dental tourism experienced reduced demand for incoming patients in Asia, Europe, the U.S., and various other markets.



Dental Tourism Market Report Highlights

• Based on services, the dental implants segment held the largest revenue share in 2022.The rising incidence of dental injuries due to car accidents and sports injuries are factors supporting the need for dental implants

• The cosmetic dentistry segment is expected to grow significantly in the coming years. Cosmetic dentistry is thriving because developing nations have created a great quantity of disposable wealth

• The dentistry clinics segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022 and is expected to witness a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period. The rising number of independent dentistry clinics, as a result of increased competition among providers and the demand for cost-effective treatments, will support the segment growth

• Asia Pacific dominated the industry in 2022 due to various factors, such as the availability of highly skilled & experienced dentists, superior dental infrastructure, and regional government permissions for foreign patient intake at medical institutions

• Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to the high adoption of the French healthcare system as an alternative to the American healthcare system owing to the growing medical prices in the U.S. for various treatments including dental care, women’s care, preventive care, cancer treatment, cosmetic surgery, and other major surgeries/treatment procedures

