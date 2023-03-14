Silica Sands Market Projected to Grow at 7.1% CAGR until 2030 Driven by Rising Demand from Glass and Construction Industries

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox, a leading market research firm, has published a new report on the global silica sands market, forecasting its growth until 2030. The report provides valuable insights into the silica sands market size, trends, and forecasts, as well as key growth drivers, challenges, and factors affecting demand. The report is available on the IndexBox website, and trial access to the data is also available on the market intelligence platform:

The market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. The primary factors driving this growth include the rising demand for glass products and the growing construction industry worldwide.

The report identifies the key growth drivers and challenges, such as the increasing demand for high-quality silica sand and the rise of substitute products. The demand for silica sand is also affected by factors such as population growth, urbanization, and industrialization.

The major consuming industries for silica sands include glass manufacturing, foundries, oil and gas exploration, and construction. The demand from these industries is expected to continue to increase, further driving the growth of the silica sands market.

The global silica sands market is segmented by region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America is a significant market for silica sands, driven by the demand from industries such as oil and gas exploration, construction, and foundries. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the United States was the world's second-largest producer of industrial sand and gravel in 2020, with the majority of production coming from the states of Texas, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The market is expected to continue to grow due to the increasing use of silica sand in hydraulic fracturing and the construction industry.

Europe is another significant market for silica sands, driven by the demand from the glass manufacturing and foundry industries. The region is also witnessing an increasing demand for high-quality silica sands for use in the production of solar panels. The European market is projected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the largest and fastest-growing market for silica sands, driven by the increasing demand from industries such as glass manufacturing, foundries, and construction. China is the largest consumer and producer of silica sands in the region, accounting for more than half of the total consumption. The market is expected to continue to grow due to the growing construction industry and the rising demand for glass products.

Latin America and Middle East & Africa are relatively small markets for silica sands, but they offer significant growth opportunities due to the increasing demand from industries such as oil and gas exploration and construction. The Middle East & Africa market is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period due to the increasing demand from the construction industry in countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

According to Aleksandr Romanenko, CEO of IndexBox, "The global silica sands market is poised for substantial growth due to the increasing demand from key industries such as construction, glass, and oil and gas exploration. The market players should focus on expanding their production capacities and improving the quality of their products to capitalize on this growth opportunity."

