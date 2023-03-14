Global Cold Storage Construction Strategic Business Report 2023: Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cold Storage Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cold Storage Construction estimated at US$11.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Production Stores, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.4% CAGR and reach US$18.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bulk Stores segment is readjusted to a revised 13.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.4% CAGR
The Cold Storage Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.3% and 12.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.4% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 153 Featured) -
- A M King
- AmeriCold Logistics LLC
- Burris Logistics
- Hansen Cold Storage Construction
- Lineage Logistics Holding, LLC
- Nichirei Logistics Group Inc.
- Primus Builders, Inc.
- Stellar
- Tippmann Group
- United States Cold Storage, Inc.
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|408
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$11.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$32.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook
- After the Pandemic, Global Economic Uncertainty Surges Again Amid the Russia-Ukraine War, Lowering Growth Expectations for 2022: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023
- Cold Storage Experiences Scintillating Surge with COVID-19-Induced Online Grocery & Vaccine Storage Demand
- Rise in Online Grocery Shopping Fuels Demand
- Vaccine Storage Remains Key Demand Driver
- Vaccine Distribution Leads to Flurry of Cold Storage Construction Projects
- Top Countries with Highest Rate of COVID-19 Vaccination: Share (%) of People Vaccinated against COVID-19 (May 2022)
- COVID-19 Vaccination Stats
- COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details: 2020-2022
- Competition
- Cold Storage Construction - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Cold Storage: A Major Aspect of Cold Chain Logistics
- Cold Storage Construction: The Different Types
- Robust Growth on the Cards for Cold Storage Construction Market
- The US - The Leading Region for Cold Storage Construction
- New Cold Storage Projects
- Cold Storage Construction Projects: Navigating through Unique Challenges
- High Build-Out Cost & Higher Ceilings
- Shortage of Skilled Labor
- Extended Lead Times & Delivery Delays
- Other Physical Demands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Manufacturers Ramp Up Cold Storage Construction at Sites in Proximity of Manufacturing Locations
- Materials Shortages Emerge as Burning Issue for Cold Storage Construction
- Shortages-Driven Changes
- Efforts on Rise to Build Sophisticated Facilities in Cost-Efficient Manner
- COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain & Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management
- Globalization of Businesses Drives the Need for Efficient Supply Chain Designs
- Significant Growth in E-Commerce and online Grocery Shopping Induced by the Pandemic: A Key Driver
- Global e-Commerce Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
- Same Day Delivery Heightens Demand
- Share of Grocery Sales Online: 2016-2025
- Healthy Tide in Processed Food Retail Augments Investments in Cold Storage Infrastructure
- Key Retail Trends Influencing Wider Deployment of Cold Storage Infrastructure
- Emphasis on Fresh Supply Chains
- Emergence of Online Retail Channel
- Rising Demand for Organic Foods
- Global Demand for Organic Food in US$ Billion: 2021, 2015, 2020 and 2025
- Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018
- Organic Farmland as % of Total Agricultural Land by Region: 2018
- Pandemic Drives Consumer Shift Towards Natural & Organic Foods
- Strong Demand for Frozen Foods Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Frozen Foods: Key Benefits Driving Consumer Acceptance
- Global Opportunity for Frozen Foods by Type (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026
- COVID-19 Sets the Stage for Frozen Food Consumption
- Factors Favoring Frozen Food Demand amid Pandemic
- Rise in Online Food Orders Accelerate Demand for Cold Storage Units
- Global Online Food Delivery Services Market Size (in US$ Billion) for 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion
- Demanding Supply Chain Requirements of Temperature Sensitive Pharmaceuticals Spurs Market Expansion
- Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Rapid Growth of Generic Drugs to Drive Demand
- Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
- Vaccines Make Cold Chain Highly Relevant in Pharmaceutical Logistics
- Investment in Pharma Cold Storage Facilities to Increase in the US in the Wake of the Pandemic
- Construction of the Cold Storage Facility for Storing COVID-19 Vaccines Begins in Egypt
- Prevailing Trends in Healthcare Sector Widen Opportunities
- World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 & 2023
- Technology Adoption on the Rise in the Cold Chain Sector
- Automation on Rise in Cold Storage Facilities
- Vertical Construction a Growing Trend
- Novel Technologies and Approaches Poised to Revitalize Cold Storage Construction: A Review of Latest Trends in Cold Storage Landscape
- Sandwich Panels Most used for Thermal Insulation of Cold Storage Chambers
- Data-Driven Approach for Increasing Energy Efficiency of Cold Storage Units
- Challenges Faced by the Cold Chain Logistics Industry: Technology Coming to the Rescue
- HCFC Phase Out Programs Build Momentum for Alternative Refrigerants in Cold Chains
- HCFC Phase Out Timeline in the US
- Ammonia Refrigeration Gains Robust Traction in Cold Storage Facilities
- Offering Eco-Friendly Alternative, CO2 Refrigeration Set to Make Big Gains
- Led by Growing Population & Nutrition Needs, Global Food Industry to Offer Broad Based Opportunities for Cold Storage Facilities
- Growing Population Pushes up Demand for Food and Beverage Products: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Global Average Food and Beverage Revenue Per Capita (In US$ Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/abw5he
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment