3D Metrology Global Market to Reach $21.9 Billion by 2030: Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes up the Importance of Industrial 3D Metrology

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Metrology: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for 3D Metrology estimated at US$12 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$21.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7% CAGR and reach US$9.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Software segment is readjusted to a revised 8.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The 3D Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 125 Featured) -

3D Systems, Inc.

Applied Materials, Inc.

Automated Precision, Inc.

Bruker Corporation

Carl-Zeiss Industrial Metrology LLC

Creaform, Inc.

CyberOptics Corporation

FARO Technologies, Inc.

Hexagon AB

Jenoptik AG

Keyence Corporation

KLA Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nikon Metrology NV

Perceptron, Inc.

Renishaw plc

WENZEL Group GmbH Co. KG

Zygo Corporation.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 499 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to 3D Metrology

Coordinate-Measuring Machine (CMM)

Laser Scanners

Video Measuring Machine (VMM)

3D Metrology Vs Machine Vision

New Standards in Metrology

Focus on Quality Control and Inspection in Production Processes Propels Growth in the 3D Metrology Market

CMMs Dominate 3D Metrology Market

Quality Control and Inspection at the Forefront of Growth

3D Metrology Market Worldwide by Application (in %) for 2019

Automotive Industry Emerges as the Major End-Use Market for 3D Metrology

Asian Economies Spearhead Market Growth

Global Economic Scenario Influences Market Dynamics

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2020

Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for the Years 2015 through 2019

3D Metrology - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Opportunity for Precision Parts Manufacturing Pushes Up the Importance of Industrial 3D Metrology

Global Parts & Components Market (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Emphasis on Improving Productivity and Quality Drives Demand for 3D Metrology in Automotive Industry

Automobile Production Dynamics Set the Pace of Growth for 3D Metrology Market

Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024

Global Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010-2024

Increasing Emphasis on Automation in Auto Industry Bodes Well for the Market

With Manufacturing Moving towards Industry 4.0, 3D Metrology to Become Integral to Production Processes

Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities in 3D Metrology Market: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Automation of Metrology Processes Necessary for Maximizing Productivity in Industry 4.0

Automation in the Aerospace Industry Fuels Demand for 3D Metrology Solutions

Aerospace Industry Makes Use of Non-Contact Metrology

New Technologies for Faster Data Collection from API and Hexagon

Visibility and Automation Enabled by Capture3D's ATOS Systems

Laser Radar: Rising Popularity of Laser Radar Technology in Aerospace Applications

Measuring Accuracy in Changing Application Requirements

New Applications and CFD Analysis

3D Metrology Aids in Retrofitting of Defense Flares

Heavy Equipment Industry Promises Bright Prospects

Focus on Improving Product Quality in Various Industries Fosters Growth in Optical 3D Metrology Market

Optical 3D Metrology: Vital Role in Development Process of Lightweight Components

Coordinate Measuring Machines (CMMs): The Tried and Tested 3D Metrology Products

Optical 3D Metrology Solutions Aid in Foundry Modernization

3D Metrology Play Vital Role in Reducing Errors in Medical Device Design and Performance

Optical 3D Metrology for Medical Applications: A Review

Robust Activity in the Renewable Energy Sector Spurs Market Opportunities in 3D Metrology Space

Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Electronics Industry Applications Strengthen Market Prospects

Accurate 3D Metrology in Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Necessitates Enhanced Cameras

Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing in 3D Metrology

Increase in R&D Spending Favors 3D Metrology Market

Outsourcing Emerges as Key Trend in 3D Metrology Market

International Standardization of Metrology Bodes Well for the Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bx8jdl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment