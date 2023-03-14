Lumens to Host the Women in Design Summit on March 28, 2023

Walnut Creek, CA, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumens, the premier online destination for consumers and trade professionals, is proud to announce the Women in Design Summit, an accredited two-part panel discussion featuring thought leaders of the design industry including Patricia Urquiola, Roberta Silva, Carlotta de Bevilacqua, Constance Guisset and more.

In conjunction with International Women’s Month and Lumens’ semi-annual celebration of design, The Design Event, the Women in Design Summit will take place March 28, 2023 at 9am PT. Free and open to the public, the virtual event includes two panels: The Designer Round Table and The Business of Design. As an accredited trade education course, trade professionals will receive free continuing education credits for their online attendance.

The Designer Round Table, to be moderated by Patricia Kittredge, SVP of Innovation + Growth at Lumens, will feature designers Patricia Urquiola, Thabisa Mjo, Rosie Li, Lucie Koldova, Constance Guisset, Jette Scheib and Emiliana Martinelli. Later, Lumens CEO Laura Walsh will moderate the second panel, The Business of Design, which will bring together prominent executives and curators Roberta Silva, Carlotta de Bevilacqua, Joana Bover, Amelie du Passage and Benedicte Collod. Each panel discussion will end with a 15-minute Q+A with the audience.

“I’m thrilled to take part in this special event celebrating women in design,” says Lumens CEO Laura Walsh. “From where these designers find their inspiration to the nuanced obstacles experienced and successes achieved as women in the business of design, I look forward to the rich conversations, ideas and exchanges that will take place during the Women in Design Summit.”

Register here to save your spot, and learn more about the March 28 Women in Design Summit by visiting https://www.lumens.com/the-edit/women-in-design/.

