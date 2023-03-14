New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pet Food Ingredient Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Ingredients, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06428242/?utm_source=GNW



Pet Food Ingredient Market Growth & Trends



The global pet food ingredient market size is anticipated to reach USD 83.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2030., An increase in pet ownership across the globe, along with the pet premiumization trend, is propelling the pet food ingredients market growth.



The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the pet food ingredient market, as, during the first lockdown phase, consumers were stocking up on pet food as they assumed a shortfall of products in the future.Additionally, a lot of people who were lonely adopted a pet when looking for a companion during this period.



As people are spending more time at home, it has affected how they perceive the health of their pets which has given rise to the pet premiumization trend.



Pet Food Ingredient Market Report Highlights

• Based on ingredient type, the amino acids segment accounted for the largest share of 30.9% in 2022 in terms of revenue, owing to the wide application of tryptophan and lysine amino acids in aquaculture feed. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period owing to increased awareness among pet parents regarding the nutritional needs required by their pets. The demand for lysine and leucine is more for cats and dogs

• The gut health ingredient segment is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030. This is attributed to the premiumization trend as consumers are looking for gut-health-specific products that provide benefits like improving the immune system and digestion

• Asia Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share of 35.6% in 2022. China is expected to progress at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in consumer spending on premium pet food with specific health requirements, giving Chinese retailers and manufacturers a great opportunity to grow

• Europe accounted for a significant market share of 26.5% in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period. The rise in pet ownership and humanization has boosted the market in this region

• Mergers & acquisitions, agreements, R&D activities, and expansions are the key strategies being adopted by companies over the past few years. For instance, in November 2022, Mars announced that its division Mars Petcare had acquired Champion Petfoods, a global pet food ingredient manufacturer. In more than 90 countries, its two brands, ORIJEN and ACANA, have established a solid and reliable reputation while expanding quickly. With a greater regional presence as a result of this partnership, Mars is anticipated to reach an even better position in the market

