Single-use Bioreactors Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Type, By Type Of Cell, By Molecule Type, By Application, By End-use, By Usage Type, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030.

The global single-use bioreactors market size is expected to reach USD 12.06 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.19% from 2023 to 2030. Owing to the rising demand for biopharmaceuticals, coupled with increasing investments in single-use technologies, the market for single-use bioreactors is expected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period.



Furthermore, the COVID-19 outbreak has positively impacted the market for SUBs.The race to create an effective vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 virus is being undertaken by numerous biopharmaceutical firms.



As a result, the need for single-use bioreactors has drastically increased. For instance, in October 2020, ABEC supplied six 4,000 L single-use bioreactors to the Serum Institute of India, for the production of COVID-19 vaccines on a large scale at a reasonable cost.



The value of the product, the time required for product development and production, in addition to the criticality of the phase are now influencing the industry’s propensity to employ single-use bioreactors.In addition, the medical industry has a significant demand for these single-use bioreactors.



As a result, pharmaceutical companies use these reactors to make medicines without having to compromise on their quality.



The flexibility of using single-use bioreactors is one of their main benefits.The growing trend toward multi-drug facilities necessitates the manufacture of various medications utilizing the same facility, in the shortest amount of time, and for the least amount of money.



Thus, it will increase the demand for single-use bioreactors and further fuel market growth.



Additionally, the market for SUBs is anticipated to increase quickly because of considerable prospects from emerging countries, the demand for customized medicine, and an anticipated rise in bio-similar production in the U.S. For instance, around USD 110 billion worth of biologics were anticipated to lose their patent protection by 2020. The demand for biosimilars is therefore expected to rise in the coming years as a result of mounting pressure to lower healthcare costs and regulatory certainty about biosimilars, further driving the market growth.



However, the administration of single-use bioreactors-related challenges and worries about leachable and extractable are most likely to impede the single-use bioreactors market’s expansion over the anticipated time.The single-use bioreactors market is likely to benefit from new opportunities brought on by license termination and emerging markets.



Despite this, the market is primarily driven by the growing single-use bioreactor usage among startups and small businesses, technological developments in SUBs, and the benefits offered by these products.



Additionally, SUBs have been used more frequently lately in contemporary biopharmaceutical operations.This is mainly because of their exceptional capacity to increase flexibility, decrease investment, and regulate operational expenses.



Furthermore, single-use bioreactors have a wide range of uses in academic and industrial laboratories, including drug discovery, pharmaceutical, environmental, and life science research for the production of vaccines, antibodies, cell culture, and biofuels, among other things. Thus, it will increase demand and further boost market growth.



Single-use Bioreactors Market Report Highlights

• By product, the single-use bioreactor systems segment held the dominant share in 2022. The availability of disposable bioprocess bags in different sizes for a variety of uses, including the storage of reagents, buffers, sterile medium, sera, and cell cultures, is predicted to drive the market’s expansion

• By type, the stirred tank bioreactors segment held a larger market share in 2022, driven by the increasing adoption of stirred tank SUBs from pilot scale to large scale manufacturing, which is anticipated to boost the market growth in the forecast years

• Based on the type of cell, the mammalian cells segment held a larger share in 2022. The segment is being driven by the increasing usage of single-use bioreactors for mammalian cell culture in several research studies. This is another key factor expected to drive market growth significantly in the coming years

• By molecule type insights, the vaccines segment held a larger share in 2022. This is due to the less expensive nature and availability in smaller volumes. This allows manufacturers to test different cell lines as well as growth conditions more quickly and at a lower cost to improve vaccine manufacturing

• By application insights, the research and development (R&D)/process development segment held a larger share in 2022. Single-use bioreactors are most commonly used in GMP production, process development, and research. Furthermore, the growing adoption of single-use bioreactors in process development is facilitating the market growth

• By usage insights, the lab-scale production segment held a larger share in 2022. Various types of waste creation and bioreactor operations are included in controlled laboratory-scale studies before scaling up. Due to such advantages offered by lab-scale bioreactors, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period

• By end-use insights, the CMOs & CROs segment held a larger share in 2022. CMOs are constantly changing processing facilities as well as lines, and the more stable product developers for bioprocessing equipment & facilities. Thus, propelling the market growth

• North America held the largest market share in 2022. The North American market is predicted to be driven due to the presence of key players and the well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region

• The major companies providing single-use bioreactor products operating in the North American region include Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others, and the presence of a highly developed healthcare research framework and substantial expenditure in R&D fuels the market growth in the region

• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest rate in the forecast period. Factors such as rising investments and funding initiatives among Asian companies are expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, China is expected to be at the forefront owing to the high adoption of single-use technology in the country

