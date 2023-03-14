LiquidText Hires Three Tenured Legal Technology Experts and Announces Participation in Legalweek NY to Support Growth in Legal Sector

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidText, the award-winning reading, note-taking, and document analysis platform, announces the hiring of three tenured legal technology experts to support the company’s growth in law firms and corporate legal departments worldwide. Tim Kenney joins the company as Director of Business Development. Jason Romney joins as Director of Product Management and Marketing, and Warren Agin will serve as a strategic advisor.



As part of the company’s continued push into the legal market, LiquidText will be exhibiting at Legalweek New York on March 21-23 in booth 3003.

“We’re so pleased to have Tim, Jason and Warren joining the LiquidText team. Their experience and industry insights will support our efforts to more rapidly help the legal community solve their challenges associated with reading, taking notes and analyzing documents involved in matters,” says Craig Tashman, PhD, Founder and CEO of LiquidText. “We have identified the legal sector as a significant area of growth for our company, and having these individuals here to help us will be invaluable. Legalweek will be an important launching pad for our growth push.”

Tim Kenney has more than 25 years of experience working in the legal technology space, helping lawyers and the teams that support them solve their business challenges via technology. He spent 14 years at Handshake as their vice president of business development and client success, where he spearheaded the company’s growth from a start-up to positioned as the number one portal and search product in legal. Most recently, he was director of software sales at Pinnacle. He holds a J.D. from Albany Law School.

With a background in law, technology and media, Jason Romney will work with clients to assess their needs and then identify and communicate how LiquidText’s innovative features increase productivity and help lawyers and other users improve their work. He is a barrister at the Victorian Bar in Melbourne, Australia. He formerly was the associate editor of technology for the Sydney Morning Herald and editor-in-chief of MSNBC in Australia. He also served as founder and CEO of software startups and was head of technology innovation for Australian telecom, Telstra. He authored the book Law on the Line, about how lawyers can take advantage of new technologies in their practice.

As a strategic advisor to LiquidText, Warren Agin will help the company align product development with the needs of the legal community as well as elevate the company within the legal technology thought leadership community. An attorney and data scientist, he is dedicated to making law better via technology. He formerly was a managing director at Elevate Services and spent more than 20 years practicing law at Swiggart & Agin in Boston and was an adjunct professor at Boston College Law School.

About LiquidText

With more than five million downloads and named by Apple as a “Most Innovative iPad App of the Year,” LiquidText is a revolutionary active reading, note-taking and document analysis platform for iPad Windows and Mac users. It is the first productivity app to win the coveted Editor’s Choice from both the Apple and Microsoft app stores. LiquidText allows users to capture their reading, notes, highlights, annotations, and observations just like they would on paper and enables connection between document contents and notes and within and among multiple documents and notes. From these connections users get visual hyperlinks that call out the connections at a touch or click. LiquidText helps users see these relationships along with relevant source context. Collaborators and reviewers see not only results, but the network of interrelated sources, observations and notes which support the author’s conclusions with transparency and clarity. LiquidText offers a unified workspace with integrated workflows and an intuitive interface. For more information, visit www.liquidtext.net .

