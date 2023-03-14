Consumer Book Publishing Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $73.6 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 1.15%

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Book Publishing Market by Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global consumer book publishing market size reached US$ 68.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 73.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 1.15% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Bonnier AB

China Publishing Group Co. Ltd.

Hachette Book Group (Hachette Livre)

HarperCollins Publishers LLC (News Corp)

Informa plc

Kadokawa Future Publishing (Kadokawa Corporation)

Kodansha Ltd.

Penguin Random House LLC (Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA)

Phoenix Publishing House

Planeta

The increasing traction of reading, rising number of self-publishing platforms, and the integration of advanced technologies represent some of the key factors driving the market.



Consumer book publishing is the process of producing and distributing books that are intended for the public. It comprises various steps, including idea generation, writing, editing, designing, layout, printing, and distribution. It offers economic benefits to authors, publishers, and others involved in the process.

At present, several consumer book publishers are offering digital subscriptions that allow users to access a variety of e-books and digital copies of paper books.

Besides this, the emerging trend of audiobooks among listeners, as these books are convenient and accessible and can be heard on various devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and speakers, which is catalyzing the demand for consumer book publishing across the globe.



The increasing number of libraries and the rising traction of reading among the masses represent one of the major factors driving the demand for consumer books around the world. Moreover, the growing adoption of electronic reading devices, like e-readers that provide free e-books, involving fiction, classics, and reference texts to enhance the reading experience of the reader, is influencing the market positively.

In addition, the increasing number of self-publishing platforms that help authors publish and distribute their books is favoring the market growth.

Apart from this, key players operating worldwide are introducing print-on-demand technology that enables books to be printed and shipped to customers instantly. Furthermore, there is an increase in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and 3D printing technology in consumer book publishing to improve the efficiency of the process.

These advanced technologies enable publishers to store and access digital files remotely and make it easier to collaborate and share files with team members and partners. They are also used to create an immersive reading experience for consumers by creating interactive book covers that can be scanned through smartphones.

This, coupled with the incorporation of digital asset management (DAM) systems and content management systems (CMS) to store, organize, and manage multiple digital files that are involved in the process, such as text files, images, audio, and video, is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global consumer book publishing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global consumer book publishing market?

What are the key regional markets?

Which countries represent the most attractive consumer book publishing markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the competitive structure of the global consumer book publishing market?

Who are the key players/companies in the global consumer book publishing market?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Consumer Book Publishing Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Print Book Publishing

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Digital Book Publishing

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Online

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Offline

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Children

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Adults

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

10.1 Overview

10.2 Drivers

10.3 Restraints

10.4 Opportunities



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2n8my

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.