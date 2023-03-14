New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modified Starch Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316983/?utm_source=GNW

The global modified starch market grew from $11.48 billion in 2022 to $12.29 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The modified starch market is expected to grow to $15.25 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The modified starch market consists of sales of distarch phosphate, phosphated distarch phosphate, acetylated distarch phosphate, acetylated starch, acetylated distarch adipate.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The modified starch refer to the starch extracted from grains and vegetables such as corn, waxy maize, tapioca, potato, or wheat, which has been treated to improve its ability to keep the texture and structure of the food. Modified starch is used in food products that need to be cooked at high temperatures, microwaved, freeze-dried, or baked and fried so that the real texture of the food does not change during the cooking process.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the modified starch market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the modified starch market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of modified starch include cationic starch, etherified starch, resistant starch, and pre-gelatinized.Cationic starch is produced by treating a slurry of partially swollen granules of starch with a reactive compound.



Cationic starches are generally used as wet end additives while making paper. The different modified starch raw materials include potato, corn, cassava, wheat, and other raw materials for applications in food and beverages, animal feed, paper-making, weaving and textiles, pharmaceuticals, and other applications.



The increasing investment in the modified starch industry is expected to propel the growth of the modified starch market.Large players are investing in the modified starch industry to meet the demand, due to the increasing consumption of modified starch in various applications including food and beverage, paper, pharmaceuticals, textile, and other applications.



For instance, in 2020, Cargill, a privately held American global food corporation invested $100 million in its sweetener plant, PT.Sorini Agro Asia Corporindo, in Surabaya, Indonesia, to build a wet corn mill and add a starch dryer to better serve the growing customer demand for corn-based starches, sweeteners, and animal feed ingredients in the region.



Therefore, the increasing investment in the modified starch industry is expected to propel the growth of the modified starch market.



New product launch are shaping the modified starch market.Large players are launching new products to stay ahead in the competitive market and to increase market share.



For instance, in April 2021, Germany-based potato starch company, Emsland Group launched The Emwaxy® Spray 200.It is a clean label low DE starch derivative, based on high amylopectin potato starch.



Also, in March 2020, UK-based ingredients and solutions company, Tate & Lyle launched CLARIA EVERLAST, a new line of clean-label starches for freeze-thaw stability.The new clean-label starches will provide superior shelf stability.



The company also introduced cook-ups and instant starches made from corn and tapioca starch.



In February 2021, Tate & Lyle PLC (Tate & Lyle), a UK-based global provider of food and beverage ingredients and solutions, completed the acquisition of an 85% shareholding in Chaodee Modified Starch Co., Ltd. (CMS) for an undisclosed amount. Through the acquisition, Tate & Lyle extended its presence in specialty tapioca-based restaurants and established a dedicated production facility in the main tapioca-producing region of Eastern Thailand. Chaodee Modified Starch Co. Ltd. is a Thailand-based well-established tapioca-modified food starch manufacturer.



The countries covered in the modified starch market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The modified starch market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides modified starch market statistics, including modified starch industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a modified starch market share, detailed modified starch market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the modified starch industry. This modified starch market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

