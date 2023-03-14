New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flexible Electronics Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316974/?utm_source=GNW

The global flexible electronics market grew from $27.34 billion in 2022 to $31.52 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The flexible electronics market is expected to grow to $56.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15.6%.



The flexible electronics market consists of sales of liquid crystal display (LCD), electrophoretic display (EPD), organic light emitting diode (OLED) display , thin-film batteries, printed batteries, layered lithium polymer batteries, micro-batteries, advanced lithium-ion batteries, thin flexible supercapacitors, stretchable batteries , flexible pressure sensors, flexible gas sensors, flexible humidity sensors, flexible temperature sensors, flexible strain sensors, flexible magneto-impedance sensors, and flexible thermal flow sensors .Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Flexible electronics refers to flex circuits, a method of assembling electronic circuits that involves mounting electronics on flexible plastic substrates like transparent conductive polyester film, polyimide, or polyether ether ketone (PEEK). Silver circuits can be screen printed on polyester to create flex circuits.



The main types of flexible electronics are flexible display, flexible battery, flexible sensors, flexible memory, and flexible photovoltaics. Flexible display screens are flexible displays that are made of Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) displays The different circuit structures include single-sided, double-sided and others and are applicable in displays, thin-film photovoltaics, printed sensors, batteries, Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED) lighting, other applications and are used in consumer electronics, energy, and power, healthcare, automotive, military and defense, aerospace, other verticals.



Rising demand for consumer electronic devices is driving the growth of the flexible electronics market.Consumer electronics (CE) refers to any electronic equipment intended for end-users or consumers to purchase and use regularly for non-commercial or professional purposes.



Consumer electronics use flexible electronics in most electronic devices, as a result, rising demand for consumer electronics increases the demand for the flexible electronics market. For instance, in 2021, according to the Retailers Association of India (RAI), an Indian retail trade association consumer electronics and appliance sales climbed by 23.5 percent in the third quarter of 2021 than it was in the same period in 2020. Therefore, the rising demand for consumer electronics drives the flexible electronics market.



Technology innovation are shaping the mobile gaming market.Innovations in technology and the increasing trend of mobile gaming technology are also encouraging market demand.



For instance, in 2022, NextFlex, America’s Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) Manufacturing Institute, released Project Call 7.0 (PC 7.0), the most recent request for proposals, which seeks to fund projects that promote the development and deployment of FHE while solving significant issues in advanced manufacturing and supporting DOD priorities. PC 7.0 builds on the success and maturity of previous Project Calls by continuing to use broadly defined topics to enable a diverse proposer base, with a particular focus on areas where FHE can impact high-priority U.S. manufacturing opportunities and emerging areas of importance within the FHE community. Further innovations are For instance, in 2021, Royole Corporation, a pioneer and the world leader in flexible electronics announced Royole RoKit, the global first open platform flexible electronics development kit. RoKit is a developer-friendly, all-in-one flexible electronics development kit that integrates Royole’s flexible display and sensor technologies with programmable hardware for product designers and application developers to discover and utilize the power of flexible technologies.



In July 2022, Samsung, a South Korea-based company operating in electronics manufacturing including flexible electronics such as flexible displays acquired Cynoa GmbH for a deal of $300 million.Through this acquisition, Samsung aims to strengthen its product portfolio in flexible display and foldable electronics.



Cynora GmbH is a Germany-based company operating in flexible electronics such as flexible and transparent displays.



The countries covered in the flexible electronics market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the flexible electronics market in 2022.Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the flexible electronics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

