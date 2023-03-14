Invenda Group AG Raises $19M in Series B Funding to Pioneer the Internet of Retail

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invenda Group AG , the leader in next-generation automated retail, today announced a $19M Series B financing round, led by global investor Point Break Capital Management, LLC – the anchor investor of successful start-ups including On Holding AG and Trumid, with participation from existing investor, Mutschler Ventures AG. The new capital will support continued development of the Invenda Platform’s cloud-based solutions that completely reimagine self-service point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as commercial and geographic expansion in the United States.



Founded in 2017, Invenda’s award-winning proprietary operating system, InvendaOS, leverages IoT, cloud technology, and AI to maximize ROI for the automated retail industry which encompasses vending machines, smart fridges, and micro market kiosks. The company is uniquely positioned to further accelerate this fast-growing $18B industry by leveraging these machines to tap into the $41B Digital out of Home (DOOH) advertising industry. The Invenda Platform’s full suite of software solutions – Invenda Cloud, InvendaOS, Invenda Wallet – lay the foundation for the Internet of Retail (IoR), a new era in automated retail where sophisticated software and hardware connect to drive curated, measurable customer experiences in the real world.

“Self-service POS devices are the retail industry's sleeping giant and we've figured out how to wake them up,” said Jon Brezinski, Invenda CEO and founder. “Our end-to-end, digital solutions transform an underutilized, undervalued sales outlet into a channel with outsized ROI and advertising potential, while opening the door to immense opportunities for really engaging, fun consumer experiences. This new investment will help us continue our mission to push the boundaries of automated retail and advance its value for operators, brands, and their customers.”

Invenda currently powers thousands of self-service POS devices globally, touting partnerships with FMCG titans like Mars Wrigley and leading operators like Selecta. Today, the full ecosystem of Invenda Platform solutions enable machine manufacturers, consumer brands, and operators to reach new markets, capture unprecedented customer insights, lower operating costs, and ultimately increase revenue by 60% per machine. This is achieved through a combination of upselling, dynamic pricing, product animations, and targeted advertising opportunities. The Invenda Platform’s range of solutions include:

– a sophisticated fleet management platform built to oversee, maintain, and upgrade automated retail networks from a central, digital location. InvendaOS – a proprietary operating system for next-generation self-service POS devices that brings the benefits of online shopping–such as data collection, personalization and targeted advertising–to the real world for brands, operators, and consumers alike.

– a proprietary operating system for next-generation self-service POS devices that brings the benefits of online shopping–such as data collection, personalization and targeted advertising–to the real world for brands, operators, and consumers alike. Invenda Wallet – a download-free web app that enables mobile shopping, gamification, gifting, scratch-and-win, and loyalty schemes, as well as remote account access for consumers.



Invenda’s cloud-based ecosystem creates highly customizable new ways to engage consumers through DOOH advertising opportunities that have previously been out of reach. Invenda’s suite of advertising capabilities close the divide between self-service interactions and high-value programmatic advertising, allowing operators to increase passive revenue and collect invaluable customer data.

“We were impressed by the deep expertise and the commitment of the Invenda team,” said Alex Perez, partner at Point Break Capital Management. “They have already shown that they have a highly effective business model. We firmly believe they are ready for even larger-scale success.”

“In today’s world, data is everything. Invenda has developed a solution that deepens and broadens the data pool for automated retail, not only increasing revenue and enhancing user experience, but also ensuring organizations aren’t letting valuable insights disappear,” said Sylvie Mutschler of Mutschler Ventures. “Invenda has already proven the value its platform can deliver with major players in Europe, and we’re happy Mutschler-Ventures is able to be part of Invenda’s journey to scale this technology globally for a new era of automated retail.”

The new investment comes on the back of significant growth for Invenda, which doubled its annual revenue in 2022, and brings the company's total funding to more than $30M USD. Since 2017, Invenda has scaled to over 100 employees and offices in six countries worldwide. Furthermore, it has proven the abundant potential for IoR technology by rapidly expanding its reach across the largest automated retail markets in the world.

To learn more about Invenda Group AG and the company’s pioneering IoR technology, please visit www.invendagroup.com .

About Invenda Group AG

Founded in 2017 by CEO Jon Brezinski, Invenda Group AG powers the Internet of Retail, an ecosystem of software, hardware, advertising, data, payment, and services transforming the automated retail industry. With headquarters in Alpnach, Switzerland, the company has offices and showrooms in London, Berlin, Stockholm, Novi Sad, Hong Kong and a new US office and showroom to be opened in 2023. Invenda is partnered with Microsoft and Intel, with existing clients including Mars Wrigley, Coca-Cola, Selecta, and Valora.

For more information, please visit: www.invendagroup.com/

About Point Break Capital Management, LLC

Point Break Capital is an investment company that currently manages a wide-ranging portfolio that extends from liquid assets to private equity. Point Break is the anchor investor of several immensely successful scale-ups like Swiss performance running shoes and clothing company, On Holding AG, and credit trading network, Trumid. Founded in 2012 and based in Miami-USA, Point Break has a solid track record, with an experienced and well-versed team across asset classes, and strong expertise in consumer and financial sectors.

About Mutschler Ventures

Founded in 2007, Mutschler Ventures is a Switzerland-based investor focused on backing early-stage digital business models and platforms in the areas of B2B SaaS, e-health, mobility, climate tech, and fintech. With Auto1, Adyen, McMakler, and Flink, Mutschler Ventures can already count several unicorns to its portfolio, bringing high value expertise into its investments.