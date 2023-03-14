Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Board Member

HARRISBURG, Pa., March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (Mid Penn) (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Bruce A. Kiefer to its Board of Directors, effective March 10, 2023.



Mr. Kiefer has worked as a chemist at The Hershey Company since 1984, holding various scientific and managerial roles within the company. In this capacity, Mr. Kiefer oversees the Laboratory Information Management System database and serves as the company’s Chemical Hygiene Officer. He is also a managing partner of Lawrence Keister & Co.

Mid Penn Chair, President, and CEO Rory G. Ritrievi stated, “We are delighted to welcome Bruce to our Board of Directors. I am confident that his professional credentials combined with his active community involvement will make a tremendous impact on our Board.”

Mr. Kiefer earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Dickinson College and a master’s degree in food science from The Pennsylvania State University. He is a founding member of the Pedal for Goodness charitable bicycle ride that benefits Children’s Miracle Network. Mr. Kiefer has served as the treasurer on the Keystone Section of the Institute of Food Technologists for more than 25 years and is a member of the Scholarship Committee. Additionally, he has served as the treasurer of the Food Industry Group Food Science Alumni Association for more than 20 years. Mr. Kiefer is an avid cyclist and volunteers his time tutoring high school students in math and science. He resides in Hershey, PA, with his wife and daughter.

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Kiefer said, “It is an honor to join the Board of a thriving organization with a genuine commitment to its communities. I look forward to working with the leadership team of Mid Penn and bringing my unique perspective to the Board.”

About Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc.

Mid Penn Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: MPB), headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, is the parent company of Mid Penn Bank, a full-service commercial bank, and MPB Financial Services Group, LLC, a provider of specialized investment strategies, insurance, and planning services to individuals, families, and businesses. Mid Penn operates retail locations in 17 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, has total assets in excess of $4.5 billion, and offers a comprehensive portfolio of financial products and services to the communities it serves. To learn more, please visit www.midpennbank.com.