New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Safety Testing Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316491/?utm_source=GNW

, Microbac Laboratories Inc., Symbio Laboratories, DNV GL, NSF International, Idexx Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, PerkinElmer Inc., Merieux NutriSciences Corporation, Neogen Corporation, The Socotec Group, and Aspirata.



The global food safety testing market grew from $21.32 billion in 2022 to $23.61 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The food safety testing market is expected to grow to $33.99 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.



The food safety testing market includes revenues earned by entities by providing microbiology testing, nutritional analysis, pesticide residue testing, product testing label, shelf life testing.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The food safety testing refers to the process of scientifically describing the management, quality and storage of food to determine if it is safe for consumption. Food safety testing is usually the last course of the food production chain and is essential to guarantee that the food is liberated from physical, synthetic and natural dangers.



North America was the largest region in the food safety testing market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in micro inverter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main food safety testing contaminants are pathogens, pesticides, Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs), toxins and other containments.Pathogens refer to organisms in food that can cause irresistible infections in its host.



Most microbes can stay away from the invulnerable reactions of the host, setting off related ailments.The different kinds of pathogens include salmonella, listeria, E.



Coli, Campylobacter and other pathogens. The different food safety testing technologies include traditional and rapid for applications including meat, poultry, and seafood products, dairy and dairy products, processed food, beverages and cereals and grains.



The rise in demand for convenience and processed food is expected to drive the food testing market.Increase in income level of people due to the growth of the economy specifically in the developing nations has led to a rise in demand for processed and convenience foods.



Food safety testing is used in the processed food industry to ensure the quality of packaged food. For instance, according to a joint study by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM), India, and Grant Thornton, UK, the processed food area can draw in $33 billion in investments by 2024 and has a degree for huge interests in food handling advances and handling hardware, as the complete food creation in India is assessed to double by 2024.



Technological advancements are shaping the food safety testing market.Advancements and development of smart testing techniques in the field of analytical chemistry designed to provide accurate and cost-effective analytical solutions are being adopted by food and beverages manufacturers all around the globe.



These testing systems can be effectively integrated into routine food screening protocols at each stage of the production and manufacturing processes. For instance, in 2020, Eurofins, the world’s leading food and feed testing laboratory group, has announced a launch of the SENSIStrip Allergen product range, that quickly detects allergens, which must be labeled on packaged food, and beverage related products.



In July 2021, a US-based provider of laboratory testing services for customers in the food and beverage end-markets, Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) merged with Certified Group.The merger creates a leading, national testing platform for highly differentiated testing services.



Certified Group is a North American platform provider of testing and regulatory consulting services.



The countries covered in the food safety testing market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The food safety testing market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides food safety testing market statistics, including food safety testing industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a food safety testing market share, detailed food safety testing market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the food safety testing industry. This food safety testing market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316491/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________