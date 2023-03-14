New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro Inverter Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06316490/?utm_source=GNW

The global micro inverter market grew from $2.33 billion in 2022 to $2.86 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The micro inverter market is expected to grow to $6.29 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 21.8%.



The micro-inverter market consists of sales of direct current microinverters, direct conversion inverters, wall-insulated microinverters, full-phase microinverters, and shading microinverters.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Micro inverter refers to a small inverter that converts the direct current (DC) electricity generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) electricity and is connected to each solar module in an array.



North America was the largest region in the micro inverter market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the micro inverter market during forecast period.



The regions covered in the micro inverter market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of micro inverters include single-phase and three-phase micro inverters.A single-phase inverter converts single-phase electricity from PV modules into single-phase power that may be connected to single-phase equipment or the grid.



Microinverters offer hardware, software And services. The different power rating of micro inverters includes below 250W, between 250W and 500W, and above 500W, and these inverters are used in residential, commercial, and PV power plants.



The increase in residential solar rooftop installations is expected to propel the growth of the micro inverter market.Microinverters are installed behind each solar panel, to convert the direct current into an alternating current.



These microinverters operate independently and perform at their fullest potential compared to conventional or string inverters. For instance, according to the study published by Solar Energy Industries Association, residential solar installations in the United States increased from 19,190.5 megawatts of direct current (MWdc) in 2020 to 23,315.3 MWdc in 2021. Thus, the rise in residential solar rooftop installation and shift in interest towards highly effective power conversion technologies is expected to boost the microinverters market during the forecast period.



Technological innovations are shaping the micro-inverter market.The companies operating in the microinverters market are increasingly developing innovative products with advanced technologies such as remote performance monitoring, easy installation, and other features.



For instance, in 2020, Homilies, a Japan-based company developed and launched the first three-phase microinverters using reactive power control technology.This is a unique one as the user can monitor the inverter from anywhere.



The three-phase microinverters have advantages such as supporting up to six modules with quality power distribution and a simple installation procedure.



In July 2021, Generac, a US-based manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, industrial and commercial markets acquired Chilicon Power for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition helps in developing technologically and innovative advanced products for the solar storage market and also helps in strengthening the competitive position in the rapidly growing energy market.



With this acquisition, Generac plans to enters into the micro-inverter market to expand its business in this sector. Chilicon power is a US-based manufacturer of micro-inverter systems.



The countries covered in the micro inverter market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The micro inverter market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides micro inverter market statistics, including micro inverter industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a micro inverter market share, detailed micro inverter market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the micro inverter industry. This micro inverter market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

