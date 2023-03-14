Accrete AI Named as One of America's Best Startup Employers

NEW YORK, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Accrete AI, a leading provider of configurable dual-use AI solutions, today announced that the Company has been recognized as one of Forbes' "Best Startup Employers" of 2023. Accrete placed #125 on Forbes' list, which is compiled in conjunction with Statista Inc.’s ranking of the 500 best-growing companies displaying excellence across employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and headcount growth. More than 2,600 qualified companies were considered.



This recognition stems from the company's commitment to developing innovative AI solutions that drive real-world value through a strong collaborative workplace culture. Accrete is known for its engaged senior leadership team that attracts high-caliber talent, resulting in Accrete being recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in AI Core Technologies. Accrete invests in its employees in multiple ways, including paying for continuous learning and providing a flexible work environment. Operating as a best-in-class employer has translated into industry-leading success for Accrete, as evidenced by its recently awarded multi-million dollar contract with the Department of Defense (DoD) to license Accrete's dual-use AI solution for open-source threat detection, Argus, to enhance DoD's intelligence competitiveness and bolster U.S. national security.

“We are incredibly proud that we have been honored as one of the country’s best start-up employers,” commented Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Accrete, Inc. “We understand that it is the power of our teams and a strong workplace culture that will enable us to achieve our mission of creating AI solutions that are so powerful they enable our customers to transcend the limitations of the biological brain in the face of exploding information complexity. Accrete’s dual-use AI is capable of producing game-changing predictive insights that will materially increase enterprise competitiveness and bolster national security in unimaginable ways.”

The 2023 Best Startup Employers list is the fourth ranking undertaken by Forbes and Statista, which examines the best-performing startups and identifies the most innovative and best startups to work for. Companies considered within the evaluation were all headquartered in the U.S. and founded between the years of 2013 and 2020, employing at least 50 employees while exhibiting a startup structure – which excludes spin-offs of large corporations without a significant amount of external funding. The analysis considered more than 7 million data points measuring employer reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

About Accrete AI

Accrete, founded in 2017, delivers configurable dual-use AI solutions that automate complex analytical work for both government and enterprise customers with a focus on defense, intelligence, and cybersecurity. Accrete's mission is to create AI so powerful that it amplifies human reasoning and enables government entities and commercial enterprises to grow in previously unimaginable ways. Accrete has 128 employees globally and is headquartered in Lower Manhattan with offices in Alexandria, Va. and Wellesley, Mass. For more information, visit www.accrete.ai.

