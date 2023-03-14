Global Shared Mobility Market Report 2022: Major Players Include Avis Budget, Beijing Xiaoju Technology, Bolt and Share Now

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Shared Mobility Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global shared mobility market.

The global shared mobility market is expected to grow from $231.29 billion in 2021 to $274.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5%. The shared mobility market is expected to reach $461.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.9%.



Major players in the shared mobility market are ANI Technologies Private Limited, Avis Budget Group Inc, Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co Ltd., Bolt, Share Now GmbH, Careem, Enterprise Holdings Inc., Grab Holdings Inc., Gett, Lyft Inc., Movmi, Mobiag, Mobiko GmbH, Zipcar, The Hertz Corporation, and Uber Technologies Inc.



The shared mobility market consists of sales of shared mobility services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to share transportation services with other commuters. Shared transport or shared mobility refers to a transportation system and resources that are shared among users, either concurrently or one after another. This includes public transit, micro-mobility, automobile-based modes, and commuter-based modes, or ridesharing.



The main types of shared mobility services are ride-hailing, bike sharing, ride-sharing, car-sharing, and other services. The car market involves the use of cars as a mode of shared conveyance and offers benefits such as financial savings for individuals. Cars can be comfortable for conveyance and can transport four individuals. The various types of mobility vehicles are cars, two-wheelers, and other mobility vehicles. The various business models include P2P, B2B, and B2C.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the shared mobility market in 2021. The regions covered in the shared mobility market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



Government initiatives to promote shared mobility are expected to propel the growth of the shared mobility market going forward. Due to growing traffic congestion and pollution, lack of parking spaces, high fuel prices, and high cost of personal vehicle ownership, governments are taking initiatives to promote shared mobility services to reduce pollution and provide access to efficient transportation.



Mobility-as-a-Service has emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the shared mobility market. Mobilitie as-a-Service is a type of digital platform that enables users to book and pay for integrated multiple mobility services through a single platform. Major companies operating in the shared mobility market are focused on providing mobility-as-a-service to lead the market.

For instance, Carzonrent, an India-based car rental company, launched Plug Mobility, an electric Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that offers sustainable mobility solutions for business travel, fleet employee transfers, airport taxi, crew transfer, government and PSU official travel. This platform focuses on leading the transition from mobility to electric vehicles and reducing pollution.



In February 2022, Cogo, a Denmark-based shared mobility company, acquired eScoot for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to strengthen its position and offer enhanced eco-friendly and shared mobility services for consumers and boost its expansion goals in France, the UK, and Germany. eScoot is a Denmark-based shared mobility aggregator.



The countries covered in the shared mobility market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



