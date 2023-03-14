Notice to Annual General Meeting in Agillic A/S

Announcement no. 3 2023

Copenhagen – 14 March 2023 - Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) gives notice to Annual General Meeting 2023

Notice is hereby given to shareholders in Agillic A/S of the ordinary annual general meeting scheduled for March 29, 2023, at 15:00 (CET). The general meeting is held at the company’s address at Masnedøgade 22, DK-2100 Copenhagen.

Enclosed please find notice and agenda for the ordinary annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S

+45 30 78 42 00

emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Claus Boysen, CFO, Agillic A/S

+45 28 49 18 46

claus.boysen@agillic.com

Certified Adviser

John Norden, Norden CEF A/S

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with teams in Germany, Norway, and Romania.

For further information, please visit www.agillic.com .

Agillic A/S

Masnedøgade 22, 2

2100 Copenhagen

https://agillic.com/

Attachments