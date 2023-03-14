Global Autonomous Finance Market Report to 2030: Increase in Customer Demand for Frictionless and Real-time Experience Drives Growth

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Finance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Auto-payments, Asset Management), By End-use (Banks, Financial Institutions, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global autonomous finance market size is anticipated to reach USD 56.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2030.

Autonomous finance fintech companies leverage technologies, including automation and artificial intelligence. Leveraging technology, key business processes, and functions can be fully automated, freeing employees from manual tasks and boosting efficiency and productivity.



Various businesses in the financial services sector are contemplating enhancing autonomous software capabilities. The trend is prevalent in asset management services through offerings such as algorithm-driven robo advisory services. Banks and other traditional financial institutions, such as insurance companies, are also transforming their business models to incorporate automated finance operations.



The scope of autonomous finance operations is further expanding with emerging technologies such as blockchain and decentralized finance. The ledger technology and cryptography enhance the security of transactions while ensuring consumer data protection. Additionally, rising participation in cryptocurrency and decentralized platforms illustrates customer acceptance of autonomous technologies.



COVID-19 has highlighted the need for updating traditional business models to sustain the changing business environment. The need for upgrading technology witnessed a rise in strategic partnerships between core financial institutions and emerging autonomous finance fintech providers. Additionally, customers became aware of convenient alternatives to conventional institutions capable of generating passive income on digital assets, which is expected to increase participation in the autonomous network.



Autonomous Finance Market Report Highlights

The asset management segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Autonomous asset management leverages smart contracts, a self-executing set of software instructions. In addition to managing risk to reward and volatility, it is also capable of thematic investing, such as Environmental Social Governance (ESG) investing

The financial institutions segment is expected to witness the fastest growth throughout the forecast period. Algorithm-based financial services provide scalability to businesses with a comprehensive autonomous infrastructure. Moreover, customers can benefit from tailored financial products and recommended services

The Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region. The growth can be attributed to a young customer base and a substantial number of key market players along with innovators in the region. Additionally, countries such as China, Japan, and India are leading in adopting artificial intelligence and digital finance, which bodes well for the regional market's growth

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $16.48 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $56.93 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Autonomous Finance Market Industry Outlook

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Parent Market Outlook

3.3 Autonomous Finance Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Autonomous Finance Market - Regulatory Scenario

3.5 Autonomous Finance Market - Market Dynamics

3.5.1 Market driver analysis

3.5.1.1 Rise in digital transactions

3.5.1.2 Increase in customer demand for frictionless and real-time experience

3.5.2 Market challenge analysis

3.5.2.1 Regulatory and cyberthreat challenges

3.5.3 Market opportunity analysis

3.5.3.1 Increased automation in the financial services industry

3.6 Autonomous Finance Market - PESTEL Analysis

3.7 Autonomous Finance Market- Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Chapter 4 Autonomous Finance Solution Outlook

4.1 Autonomous Finance Market Share By Solution, 2021

4.1.1 Global autonomous finance market, by solution, 2017 - 2030

4.2 Asset Management

4.2.1 Autonomous finance market, by asset management, 2017 - 2030

4.3 Auto Payments

4.3.1 Autonomous finance market, by auto payments, 2017 - 2030

4.4 Digital Identity Management System

4.4.1 Autonomous finance market, by digital identity management system, 2017 - 2030

4.5 Liquidity Management

4.5.1 Autonomous finance market, by liquidity management, 2017 - 2030

4.6 Loan Application Processing

4.6.1 Autonomous finance market, by loan application processing, 2017 - 2030

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Other autonomous finance market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 5 Autonomous Finance End-use Outlook

5.1 Autonomous Finance Market Share By End-use, 2021

5.1.1 Global autonomous finance market, by End-use, 2017 - 2030

5.2 Banks

5.2.1 Autonomous finance market in banks, 2017 - 2030

5.3 Financial Institutions

5.3.1 Autonomous finance market in financial institutions, 2017 - 2030

5.4 Healthcare

5.4.1 Autonomous finance market in healthcare, 2017 - 2030

5.5 Insurance Companies

5.5.1 Autonomous finance market in insurance companies, 2017 - 2030

5.6 Telecom

5.6.1 Autonomous finance market in telecom, 2017 - 2030

5.7 Others

5.7.1 Other autonomous finance market, 2017 - 2030



Chapter 6 Autonomous Finance Regional Outlook

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

7.2 Company Categorization

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.3.1 Company market share analysis, 2021

7.4 Company Analysis Tools

7.4.1 Company market position analysis

7.4.2 Competitive dashboard analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

