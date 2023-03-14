Global Magazine Advertising Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2028

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Magazine Advertising Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Vertical (Real Estate, Retail, Automotive, FMCG, Financial Services, Media & Entertainment, Education and Others), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Magazine Advertising Market size is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of -3.7% CAGR during the forecast period.



The advertisements that readers see throughout magazines are known as magazine advertising. A number of things affect the launch or continuation of a magazine, but one of the most crucial is advertising. A magazine"s ad sales may make or break it, and almost all publications rely on the money its advertisers bring in to continue in business.



It"s crucial to have magazine advertising set up before a new publication hits the shelves. The first ad income may cover employee salaries and contribute to start-up expenditures. In addition, the correct kind of advertising run in a magazine may increase the publication"s sales. Advertisers are likewise aware of the many benefits a well-placed advertisement in the ideal magazine may have on their bottom line.



As a result of its ability to enhance brand recognition and complement a company"s other advertising efforts, magazine advertising is becoming more and more popular in the world of advertising. This is expected to fuel the market for magazine advertising"s expansion. But as smartphones become more widely used and internet access becomes more accessible, an online media platform is growing more quickly, which in turn is putting limits on the market"s expansion.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic had severely impacted the most of industries resulting in an adverse impact on the world's economy. With the rising cases of COVID-19, governments of affected nations imposed various restrictions.

These restrictions included lockdown and closure of most of workplaces except of those which counts under essential services. As a result of this, most of the magazine companies had to temporarily stop their work.

Also, the market witnessed trade and movement restrictions. All these factors resulted in supply chain disruptions, thereby negatively affecting the market. Besides this, the demand for magazine advertising also declined during the pandemic period because most of the businesses were witnessing decline in sale or were temporarily closed due to government restrictions.



Market Growth Factors

Raising awareness of the brand and its offerings



Advertising is a viable option to emphasize competitive advantages in already-existing items, as well as improvements or new features that have been introduced to already-existing products or services. It"s not only about raising awareness of your company. Advertising, particularly digital advertising solutions such as social media ads that take less time to build and run advertising campaigns, may be used to accomplish specific offers of discounts or upselling offers that demand rapid replies from the targeted clients.



Attracting both existing and new clients



Advertising may play a further role in motivating targeted clients to go through your sales funnel beyond the awareness phase by enticing both existing and future customers to interact with your company. By emphasizing your company location information in your advertisements and letting people know about the launch of a new shop or branch, you may increase traffic to your stores or branches. Increasing lead generation via marketing initiatives. The market for magazine advertising is expected to grow over the projected period since the advertising may motivate consumers to purchase items.



Market Restraining Factor

Rapid changes in market circumstances and trends need flexible marketing.



The message and budget suffer from being trapped into a design that was made months before it will be published due to the length of time it takes to prepare a magazine advertising and the lengthy lead periods needed to acquire time or space. Digital campaigns may be put into action considerably more swiftly and, if necessary, changed as they go. These and other issues are causing magazine advertising to be increasingly replaced by digital advertising methods. As a result, market growth may slow down in the years to come.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

News Corporation

Vericast (M&F Worldwide Corp.) (MacAndrews & Forbes Incorporated)

Global Business Leaders Mag.

Gannett Co., Inc.

Axel Springer SE

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited

Conduit, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Magazine Advertising Market by Vertical

3.1 Global Real Estate Market by Region

3.2 Global Retail Market by Region

3.3 Global Automotive Market by Region

3.4 Global FMCG Market by Region

3.5 Global Financial Services Market by Region

3.6 Global Media & Entertainment Market by Region

3.7 Global Education Market by Region

3.8 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Magazine Advertising Market by Region



Chapter 5. Company Profiles

