Crystal Oscillators Global Market Report 2023

The global crystal oscillators market grew from $2.84 billion in 2022 to $3.04 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The crystal oscillators market is expected to grow to $3.88 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The crystal oscillators market consists of sales of crystal oscillator (fixed frequency)(XO), voltage controled crystal oscillator (VCXO), temperature compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO), voltage controlled temperature compensated crystal oscillator (VCTCXO) and oven controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO).Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The crystal oscillators refer to an electronic oscillator circuit, which utilizes crystal as a frequency selective element to generate the inverse piezoelectric effect. Crystal oscillators are primarily used in digital integrated circuits to provide a stable clock signal and in specific applications requiring a high-frequency reference.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the crystal oscillators market in 2022.Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in the crystal oscillators market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of crystal oscillators include temperature compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO), simple packaged crystal oscillator (SPXO), voltage-controlled crystal oscillator (VCXO), and frequency-controlled crystal oscillator (FCXO), oven-controlled crystal oscillator (OCXO), and other types.The temperature-compensated crystal oscillator (TCXO) refers to the crystal oscillator with a temperature-sensitive reactance circuit that is used in the oscillation loop to compensate for the frequency-temperature characteristics inherent to the crystal unit.



They are mounted through surface mount or through hole, and they are used in telecom and networking, consumer electronics, military and aerospace, research & measurement, industrial, automotive, and medical equipment.



Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets is expected to propel the growth of the crystal oscillators market.Currently, all mobile phones are equipped with two crystal oscillators, one to maintain sleep-mode timing adjacent to the processor and the second device is used in power management chips.



They are widely used in mobile phones and tablets due to their technical advantages over other compatriots such as low cost and energy efficient. For instance, according to the study published by Gartner Inc., smartphone sales across the globe increased by 6% during 2020-2021, after a decline of 12.5% during 2019-2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, the constant increase in sales of mobile phones is expected to boost demand for crystal oscillators during the forecast period.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the crystal oscillators market.Major companies operating in the crystal oscillators are focused on developing new technological solutions with high technical capabilities to meet fast-growing demand from end-customer and to strengthen their market position.



For instance, in July 2021 Epson America Inc., a California-based manufacturer of printers, system devices, scanners, projectors, and others launched the SG2520CAA quartz oscillator, supporting high-temperature +125 °C. These crystal oscillators are suitable for various automotive-related and high-reliability product applications while having low power consumption and supporting wide operating voltage(1.6~3.63V). This helps in improving advanced driver assistance systems and making driving very comfortable.



In March 2020, AVX Corporation is an American-based electronic manufacturing company acquired Kyocera Corporation for an undisclosed amount.With the acquisition, the company wants to establish its presence in the crystal products manufacturing.



Kyocera Corporation is a Japan-based company involved in the manufacturing of high-tech ceramics, electronic components, solar cells, and other office equipment.



The countries covered in the crystal oscillators market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The crystal oscillators market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides crystal oscillators market statistics, including crystal oscillators industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a crystal oscillators market share, detailed crystal oscillators market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the crystal oscillators industry. This crystal oscillators market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry

