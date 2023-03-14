New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sucralose Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313452/?utm_source=GNW

The global sucralose market grew from $3.46 billion in 2022 to $3.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The sucralose market is expected to grow to $5.21 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The sucralose market consists of sales of diet sodas, chewing gum, sugar-free gelatin, salad dressings.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



Sucralose is derived from sucrose by the chemical process.Sucralose is a white crystalline powder used as an artificial sweetener that is 600 times sweeter than sugar with no calories in it.



Sucralose is available as a raw material in pure form or as a finished product in the form of solid or liquid. Sucralose is used in low sugar/calorie food without compromising the taste of the product.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the sucralose market in 2022.North America is expected to hold in high share in the market during the forecasted period in the sucralose market.



The regions covered in the sucralose market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of sucraloses are industrial grade, feed grade, pharmaceutical grade, and food grade.Off the shelf, Industrial Grade goods have extended temperature limits of -45C to 90C.



They may also be tested at much greater and lower temperatures on a screen. Sucralose can come in many forms such as granular, powder, and liquid which can be applied in beverages, bakeries, confectionery, dairy products, frozen foods, and other applications.



An increase in demand from health-conscious people is expected to drive the growth of the sucralose market.People are nowadays more concerned about their health so, they opt for health-conscious diet plans and consume health-related products and services.



People who are not more concerned about health are at higher health risk.The increase in individuals suffering from obesity, heart diseases, and diabetes will force people to lead a healthy lifestyles.



For instance, in June 2021, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a Switzerland-based specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for international public health, with at least 2.8 million people dying each year from being overweight or obese, obesity has reached epidemic proportions on a global scale . Additionally, in October 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report, a US-based national public health agency, 6 in 10 Americans are suffering from at least one chronic disease like cardiovascular, cancer, or diabetes. These diseases can be prevented by reducing the risk factors i.e., unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and obesity. Therefore, an increase in demand from health-conscious people drives the growth of the sucralose market.



The product launches are shaping the sucralose market.Key companies are adopting innovations and key strategies for better products to excel in the sucralose market.



For instance in December, 2020, Tate and Lyle PLC, a provider of food and beverage ingredients launched Sweetner-Vantage™ Expert Systems, a tool to design new and innovative sweeteners.The SWEETENER-VANTAGETM Expert Systems provides a set of cutting-edge tools for designing sweetener solutions, along with an educational program, that is intended to assist formulators in employing low-calorie sweeteners to create foods and beverages with less sugar.



In July 2021, KPS Capital Partners, a US-based private equity firm acquired a stake in Tate and Lyle’s for a deal amount of $1.3 billion. Under this agreement, Tate and Lyle and KPS Capital Partners will own a newly formed company (NewCo) at 50% ownership. NewCo will work on manufacturing plant-based products for the food and industrial markets, and KPS will have the board and operational control. Tate and Lyle is a UK-based, global leader in the production of sweeteners and supplier of food and beverage ingredients.



The countries covered in the sucralose market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The sucralose market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides sucralose market statistics, including sucralose industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a sucralose market share, detailed sucralose market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the sucralose industry. This sucralose market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

