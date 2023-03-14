$708.6 Billion Global Venture Capital Investment Market Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Venture Capital Investment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global venture capital investment market size reached US$ 233.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 708.6 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.29% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Accel

Andreessen Horowitz

Benchmark

Bessemer Venture Partners

First Round Capital LLC

Founders Fund LLC

Ggv Management L.L.C.

Index Ventures

Sequoia Capital Operations LLC

Union Square Ventures LLC

Venture capital investment is a subset of private equity (PE) wherein venture capitalists provide capital to startups for expanding their businesses.

These capitalists get ownership stake, become an integral part of the decision-making process in the company, and offer technical and managerial expertise, network access and other support for making the startup business successful.

Venture capital investment is gaining popularity as it provides above-average returns to investors and helps in spurring advancements. Countries with favorable regulatory frameworks, as well as industries with a higher level of innovation, have witnessed substantial growth in venture capital investment activities in recent years.



At present, the market is experiencing growth on account of the growing number of startups, in confluence with the increasing investments from mutual funds and banking institutions in venture capital. Apart from this, the expanding investment activities in diverse industry verticals, such as healthcare, biotechnology, agriculture, and media and entertainment, are also strengthening market growth.

Furthermore, venture capitalists are utilizing algorithms and machine learning (MI) for identifying startups with a higher growth potential to make better investment decisions.

However, the market growth is significantly impacted by the global spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and consequent lockdowns imposed by governments of a number of countries. Therefore, various organizations and their operational activities have come to a sudden halt. In view of this, venture capitalists are modifying their plans to survive the rapidly changing market conditions. The industry is anticipated to grow again once normalcy is regained.



Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global venture capital investment market in 2022?

2. What is the expected growth rate of the global venture capital investment market during 2023-2028?

3. What are the key factors driving the global venture capital investment market?

4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global venture capital investment market?

5. What is the breakup of the global venture capital investment market based on the sector?

6. What is the breakup of the global venture capital investment market based on the fund size?

7. What is the breakup of the global venture capital investment market based on the funding type?

8. What are the key regions in the global venture capital investment market?

9. Who are the key players/companies in the global venture capital investment market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Venture Capital Investment Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Sector

6.1 Software

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Pharma and Biotech

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Media and Entertainment

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Medical Devices and Equipment

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Medical Services and Systems

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 IT Hardware

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 IT Services and Telecommunication

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Consumer Goods and Recreation

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

6.9 Energy

6.9.1 Market Trends

6.9.2 Market Forecast

6.10 Others

6.10.1 Market Trends

6.10.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Fund Size

7.1 Under $50 M

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 $50 M to $100 M

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 $100 M to $250 M

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 $250 M to $500 M

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 $500 M to $1 B

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Above $1 B

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Funding Type

8.1 First Time Venture Funding

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Follow-on Venture Funding

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

