Taste Modulators Global Market to 2028: Growing Customer Demand for Low-calorie Items with Original Taste of Sugar Drives Growth

The Global Taste Modulators Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period.



Taste modulators are substances that stimulate the taste or perception of flavors, such as sweetness, saltiness, savoriness, bitterness, etc. They either bond to the product or, when taken, stimulate the brain to produce a particular taste or impression of that taste.

Additionally, they are known as flavor enhancers or masking agents. They duplicate the flavor but not the caloric content or other negative effects of the original component.



For instance, sweet modulators produce the sweetness of sugar without imitating its negative consequences on blood sugar levels, body weight, or heart health. Bakery, dairy, confectionery, meat, packaged meals, and beverages all use taste modulators. Cakes, energy drinks, fruit juices, milkshakes, candies, and biscuits all include them.



All of these items taste just the same as they would have if they had been sweetened, but they are healthier lower-calorie alternatives. The desire for products that are both healthier and more delicious is growing as people become more aware of the negative consequences of the excessive levels of salt and sugar in processed meals and beverages.



In order to provide healthier, salt- and sugar-free products with the same taste, market companies are using taste modulators. The market will expand as a result of the increasing usage of flavor modulators to maintain market share in the health-conscious consumer sector.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Because to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a negative effect on consumption patterns of processed foods all across the world. This is due to the fact that more people are getting sick from eating these foods. Customer behaviour has been drastically modified, as seen by a decline in the number of individuals visiting retail businesses, as a result of measures including social distancing.

As a direct result of this, the demand for plant-based snacks that are also healthful has increased. In addition, the market for taste modulators is hampered as a result of the lockdowns that have been imposed by government entities.



Market Growth Factors

Growing customer demand for low-calorie items with original taste of sugar



The frequency of obesity and diabetes has been rising worldwide. Glycemic load in the diet and sugar-sweetened soft drinks are significant sources of surplus calories.

Obesity increases the threat of various diseases - from cancer to type-2 diabetes. Sugar alternatives like high-intensity sweeteners decrease the focus of sucralose while controlling the sweetness intensity. Although, they display bad taste in the finished item. Sweet modulators assist in removing these off-tastes while keeping the low-calorie quantity in food & beverages.



The increasing customer demand in developing countries.



With the emergence of urbanization coupled with the rising expendable income of the people, there has been a growing demand in the food & beverages and customer durable segment. The expanding internet penetration and acceleration in e-commerce have further stimulated this demand.

Many youngsters are leaning towards purchasing healthier items that are fat-free, low in calories, and sugar-free. The leaning toward these items could be credited to the growing amount of fitness influencers on social media and increasing consciousness about living a healthy lifestyle. The seafood, meat, and dairy sectors also flourish in developing countries.



Market Restraining Factor

Rising customer consciousness about food additives



There are significant health effects of some chemicals that create artificial & natural taste modulators. Some compounds like carvacrol and butyric acid are utilized as artificial taste modulators, which could cause severe health issues. Also, specific toxins exist in natural flavours derived from plants or fruits.

Such toxins could be dangerous to the human body and adversely impact a person's health if not cured properly. NGOs, government bodies, and regulatory authorities are playing a crucial role in increasing customer consciousness regarding the health threats of food additives. These factors become a hindrance to the growth of taste modulators.

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Kerry Group PLC

Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

Ingredion Incorporated

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Apura Ingredients, Inc

Cargill, Corporation

Flavorchem corporation

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd

