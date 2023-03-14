New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Binders and Scaffolders for Meat And Meat Substitutes Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313437/?utm_source=GNW





The global binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market grew from $3.6 billion in 2022 to $3.79 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market is expected to grow to $4.7 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.5%.



The binders and scaffolders market consists of sales of soybean products, vegetarian sausages, spread, oatmeal.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The binders and scaffolders are used for meat and meat substitutes.It is the process of preparing meat alternatives to provide a unique fibrous structure that gives the products a meat-like appearance.



Prepared from processing animal bones, tissue, and skin which has been widely applied in food preparation, which include soybean products, vegetarian sausages, spread, or burgers. It has various health benefits due to high levels of protein and vitamins.



North America was the largest region in the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market in 2022. The regions covered in binders and scaffolders for the meat and meat substitutes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The main types of binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes are binders for meat and meat substitutes, and scaffolders for cultured meat.Collagen and gelatin, both of which are produced from animals, are the most common scaffolds utilized in cultured meat research.



Plant-derived biomaterials for scaffolding are being investigated extensively to correspond with the cell-based meat concept, which includes environmental conservation and animal welfare.Binding agents in meat analogs might be animal or plant-based substances that act as both a water and fat binder.



The meat Types are beef, pork, fish, and poultry with applications in various industries such as meat products, meat substitutes, and cultured meat.



Consumers shifting toward a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle is expected to propel the growth of the binders and scaffolders for the meat and meat substitutes market over the coming years.Flexitarian is defined as the style of eating mostly plant-based foods allowing meat and other animal products in moderation.



It provides various health benefits such as a healthy lifestyle.For instance, according to Nutrition Company, Kerry 61% of consumers consider plants to be a preferred protein source, over animal-based proteins globally.



Therefore, consumers shifting toward a flexitarian and vegan lifestyle drives the gelatin market.



Technological advancements are shaping the meat and meat substitutes market.Technological advancement is defined as a discovery of knowledge that advances technology and provides enhanced products to the customers.



Cellular-based agriculture is a new technique that allows meat and other agricultural products to be made from cells in a fermenter or bioreactor instead of from farm animals.It has various advantages such as less environmental repercussions, a safer, purer product, and a more consistent supply.



For instance, in September 2021, Givaudan, Buhler, and Migros formed a new company, the Cultured Food Innovation Hub, that operates on cell culture and bio-fermentation capabilities. The company attracted an investment of $700 million which results in generating more demand for the product using this technology.



In September 2021, HiltonFood Group plc, the international multi-protein food business acquired 50% of the shareholding of Dalco Food B.V. Through this acquisition, Dalco becomes a part of Hilton’s ambition to broaden and improve its protein offering in the fast-growing and appealing vegan and vegetarian sector. Dalco Food B.V. is a producer of meat substitutes based in Europe.



The countries covered in the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market statistics, including binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market share, detailed binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes industry. This binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

