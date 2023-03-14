New York, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT) Global Market Report 2023" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313427/?utm_source=GNW

, Danfoss Group, Toshiba Corpotration, NXP Semiconductors NV, STMicroelectronics NV, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Littelfuse Inc., Starpower Semiconductor Ltd., Vishay Intertechnology and IXYS Corporation.



The global insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market grew from $7.27 billion in 2022 to $8.42 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services, and affecting many markets across the globe. The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market is expected to grow to $15.27 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 16.0%.



The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market consists of sales of punch through IGBT and non-punch through IGBT.Values in this market are ‘factory gate’ values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers.



The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) refers to a three-terminal semiconductor switching device used in a variety of electronic devices for fast switching with high efficiency. These devices are typically employed in amplifiers to switch/process complex wave patterns with pulse width modulation (PWM).



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market in 2022. The regions covered in the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) are discrete and modular.The discrete insulated gate bipolar transistors used in power factor correction circuits and dc/ac converter circuits, as well as ups, power conditioners, air conditioners, and welding equipment.



IGBT have there types of power rating namely high power, medium power and low power and are used in ev/hev, renewables, ups, rail, motor drives, industrial and commercial.



The increased production of electric vehicles (EV) is expected to propel the growth of the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market.IGBTs are a type of semiconductor device used as an electronic switch that is used to take DC power from a car battery and convert AC control signals to the high power needed to turn the motor through an inverter.



IGBT is a highly efficient component for EV motors due to its fast switching characteristics which lead to less power usage resulting in greater mileage.There will be a significant demand for IGBTs in response to the increased production of EVs.



For instance, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA), there will be 125 million electric vehicles on the roads by 2030.The global electric car sales increased by roughly 140% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020, owing to sales of around 500,000 vehicles in China and around 450,000 in Europe.



Sales in the United States more than doubled in the first quarter of 2020, albeit from a very lower basis. Therefore, the increased production of electric vehicles drives the insulated gate bipolar transistor market.



New product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market.Major companies operating in the insulated gate bipolar transistors market are focused on developing new products to increase their product portfolio and meet customer demand.



New product developments are done to introduce new products with the same/improved features in response to high demand and also to target new markets, sell more and increase revenue streams, and increase market share.For instance, in August 2020, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation a Japanese company specializing in the manufacture of electrical and electronic equipment launched the LV100-type T-series insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) module for industrial applications.



The LV100 package has a high degree of adaptability and current density that is widely employed in railway and electric power applications and is now being modified for industrial applications.It can also aid in the reduction of the size and power loss of power converters, particularly inverters used in renewable energy applications like photovoltaic and wind power generation, as well as high-capacity motor drives.



In addition, in November 2020, Fuji Electric Co Ltd., a Japanese motor and generator manufacturing company announced the new launch of the 7th Generation X Series IGBT Module HPnC targeting the railway market. The module helps to save energy in railway transportation.



In April 2020, Infineon Technologies AG, a German semiconductor manufacturing company completed the acquisition of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for an amount of $1.68 billion. This acquisition enables Infineon to become of the leading manufacturers of semiconductors. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation is a US-based company that designs and manufactures semiconductors including IGBT modules.



The countries covered in the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market statistics, including insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with an insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market share, detailed insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) industry. This insulated gate bipolar transistor (IGBT) market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06313427/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________