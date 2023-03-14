Outlook on the Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Global Market to 2030: Featuring Tekscan, Sensor Products, PPS and Xsensor Technology Among Others

Dublin, March 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Hospital Beds/Mattresses, Foot Insoles, Wheelchair, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pressure mapping systems in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 799.1 million by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Companies Mentioned

Tekscan, Inc.

Sensor Products Inc.

PPS

Xsensor Technology Corporation

Vista Medical

Fsrtek

Blue Chip Medical Products

Pressure mapping systems are devices used to monitor pressure distribution by the healthcare professionals.



The systems are used by healthcare professionals to prevent any potential injuries in patients, which can occur due to prolonged pressure on certain body parts that can cause injuries such as pressure ulcers.

The condition is common among patients who are confined to wheelchairs or are bedridden due to medical conditions such as Alzheimer's, amputations, paralysis, or multiple sclerosis. These conditions usually impair the movement of the patient, which increases the risk.

According to an article by NCBI dated July 2022, the global prevalence of the condition was estimated to be 12.8%. The use of these systems helps to considerably reduce the condition as the systems display the data regarding the pressure points.



Moreover, increasing prevalence of chronic conditions such as Alzheimer's, paralysis, multiple sclerosis, and amputations is expected to drive the demand for the systems during the forecast period.

For instance, according to an article by single care dated March 2022, 2.8 million people suffered from multiple sclerosis worldwide. Multiple sclerosis causes muscle spasms, weakness, fatigue, and disability in severe conditions. These systems are used for gait posture research, which aids the clinicians to diagnose lower limb problems and prevent injury.



Moreover, the availability of foot insoles with sensors helps to prevent and diagnose injuries in athletes and patients with foot injuries. These sensors help patients suffering from foot deformities and poor balance in improving their conditions. For instance, according to an article by Herald Scholarly Open Access dated January 2021, the global prevalence of foot deformity was 36.5% in 2021. The PPS Foot Pressure Mapping System has sensors to measure and analyze foot pressure distribution that helps clinicians in gait analysis, diabetic foot complications, and other disciplines.



Rising number of initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions undertaken by key players in the market is expected to boost the growth. Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced products by the key players is expected to further increase the market growth. For instance, in December 2021, Tekscan announced the launch of FScan 64 2.0, which is a Bluetooth enabled, cord free in-shoe foot insole. The system helps to capture pressure, force, and temporal gait data that help the physicians to identify and correct asymmetries and issues in gait cycle.



Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the hospital beds/mattresses segment held the largest share of over 35.0% due to the adoption of these systems to prevent injuries among patients

In 2022, North America held the largest share of over 40.0%. Factors such as the higher prevalence of injuries that cause immobility issues in patients contributed to the market growth

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. The growing geriatric population in countries such as Japan and China is contributing to the growth of the regional market

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1 Bargaining power of the suppliers

3.3.1.2 Bargaining power of the buyers

3.3.1.3 Threats of substitution

3.3.1.4 Threats from new entrants

3.3.1.5 Competitive rivalry

3.3.2 PESTEL Analysis

3.3.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis



Chapter 4 Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1 Definitions and Scope

4.2 Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2022 & 2030

4.3 Hospital Beds/ Mattresses

4.3.1 Hospital Beds/ Mattresses market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Wheelchair

4.4.1 Wheelchair market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Foot insoles

4.5.1 Foot insoles market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.6 Others

4.6.1 Others market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

6.2 Competition Categorization

6.3 Vendor Landscape

6.3.1 Public Companies

6.3.2 Private Companies



Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape



